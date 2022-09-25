ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How Memphis football's emphasis on takeaways is paying off during win streak

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRiA5_0i9GN8U100

Xavier Cullens tried to describe what it was like having defensive coordinator Matt Barnes on the sideline. But words weren’t enough for the Memphis linebacker. He needed sound effects.

Cullens then mimicked the sound of a motorcycle’s loud roar cranking its gears to go faster. Teammate Jaylon Allen, seated nearby, took it further by yelling “Yaaaaaah!”

“If you’re feeling sluggish, he’s going to be there to crank you up,” Cullens said Saturday after the Tigers’ 44-34 win over North Texas. “He lives life on the red line.”

It’s no surprise that Barnes on the sideline coincided with Memphis (3-1) ramping up its takeaway numbers. Since he started doing it against Navy on Sept. 10, the Tigers have recorded four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. They have nine takeaways through four games, a total they reached in their 10th game last season.

They got three takeaways Saturday with Cullens’ interception return score and fumble recovery. Jaylon Allen started things with an 39-yard interception return touchdown.

GIANNOTTO:QB Seth Henigan brought up the boos. What do they say about Memphis football?

INSTANT REACTION:Inspired defense pushes Memphis football, and its uninspiring offense, past North Texas | Giannotto

It wasn't a perfect defensive game. Memphis has yet to stop teams from airing it out, and North Texas (2-3) took advantage with a season-high 371 passing yards. But if the Tigers balance that out with takeaways, it’s an acceptable tradeoff for now.

“If we want to be one of the top defenses, turnovers is going to be the only way that we get to where we want to be at,” said Cullens.

It’s an approach the players took head on this offseason. Barnes said recently that during preseason practice, he noticed Cullens and Quindell Johnson leading the entire defense in the indoor practice facility to do takeaway circuits – a series of drills where players practice stripping the ball or getting interceptions.

Barnes was pleased that it was a player-led approach, and he's been more happy it's translated over to games.

“They take a lot of pride in it,” Barnes said. “The drills help with the technique, but at the end of the day it’s a point of emphasis that our players have brought.”

In return, Barnes endeared himself to his players with his fiery personality. They loved having him on the sideline − something Barnes did last season as interim defensive coordinator at Ohio State. It's not only fired them up, it's allowed for quicker corrections so players can adjust faster on the field.

“He’s a defensive backs coach so he mainly talks to the DBs, but sometimes he checks the whole defense,” Allen said. “I like how we can see it immediately. He’s bringing out boards. He’s getting us right.”

Getting right is what Memphis needed after forcing just 15 takeaways last season. When the Tigers resume AAC play hosting Temple this week (11 a.m., ESPNU), there will be games where the defense has to step up if the offense struggles similar to Saturday.

It’s fine to talk about emphasizing takeaways or hearing players make it a priority. But it’s better when it shows up in games. And so far, the Tigers have done that.

“It’s satisfying, but we want to do that more than once,” Cullens said of the multiple interception touchdowns. “If we do it twice, it’d be even more satisfying. I don’t want to seem like we got lucky.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Punishment For Memphis Basketball

It has been reported multiple times that Memphis allegedly committed several violations between 2019 and 2021. On Tuesday, the NCAA announced its ruling from its Independent Accountability Resolutions Process investigation. Per an official press release, the NCAA's IARP has concluded that for Level II violations and five Level III violations...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Covington Leader

Braxton Sharp runs wild as Munford beats Dyer County to remain undefeated

Seeing the final score of 54-31 Friday night in Newbern might give people the idea that Munford took care of Dyer County easily in a Region 8-5A showdown. Those watching the game live, however, know the Cougars had to fight the entire game for a win that three third quarter Braxton Sharp touchdown runs all but sealed.
MUNFORD, TN
newstalk987.com

UT cheerleader is dismissed over abuse scandal.

UT is dismissing a cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Attorneys announced a lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, Premier Athletics, and UT cheerleader Dominick Frizzell. The suit states Frizzell was allowed to “emotionally, physically, and sexually exploit and abuse” Premier’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cheerleader abuse suit includes Memphis-based Varsity Spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged sexual abuse scandal involving cheerleaders has spread to a Memphis-based athletic apparel company that sponsored cheer tournaments. Attorneys for the defendants allege teenage athletes were physically, emotionally, and sexually abused while Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), and Bain Capital allowed it to happen. They filed a lawsuit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Yaaaaaah#Tigers#Navy#Giannotto#Qb
WREG

Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight

Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Strong winds tear through Covington town square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
COVINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
WREG

Renovations begin for one of Memphis’ most popular parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most popular parks in East Memphis is getting a makeover soon. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new playground and pavilion at Audubon Park. The Memphis City Council approved $8 million dollars for the improvements. Renovations include a new sidewalk and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
WALLS, MS
WREG

Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

Brooke Bailey Suffers The Loss of Her Daughter

It's sadly being reported that Brooke Bailey's 25 year old daughter Kayla has died. According to reports, Kayla was a victim of a fatal car crash in Memphis, TN. Brooke shared the news of Kayla's passing on instagram. See her post below. Our hearts and prayers are with Brooke and...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy