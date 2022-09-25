How Memphis football's emphasis on takeaways is paying off during win streak

Xavier Cullens tried to describe what it was like having defensive coordinator Matt Barnes on the sideline. But words weren’t enough for the Memphis linebacker. He needed sound effects.

Cullens then mimicked the sound of a motorcycle’s loud roar cranking its gears to go faster. Teammate Jaylon Allen, seated nearby, took it further by yelling “Yaaaaaah!”

“If you’re feeling sluggish, he’s going to be there to crank you up,” Cullens said Saturday after the Tigers’ 44-34 win over North Texas. “He lives life on the red line.”

It’s no surprise that Barnes on the sideline coincided with Memphis (3-1) ramping up its takeaway numbers. Since he started doing it against Navy on Sept. 10, the Tigers have recorded four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. They have nine takeaways through four games, a total they reached in their 10th game last season.

They got three takeaways Saturday with Cullens’ interception return score and fumble recovery. Jaylon Allen started things with an 39-yard interception return touchdown.

It wasn't a perfect defensive game. Memphis has yet to stop teams from airing it out, and North Texas (2-3) took advantage with a season-high 371 passing yards. But if the Tigers balance that out with takeaways, it’s an acceptable tradeoff for now.

“If we want to be one of the top defenses, turnovers is going to be the only way that we get to where we want to be at,” said Cullens.

It’s an approach the players took head on this offseason. Barnes said recently that during preseason practice, he noticed Cullens and Quindell Johnson leading the entire defense in the indoor practice facility to do takeaway circuits – a series of drills where players practice stripping the ball or getting interceptions.

Barnes was pleased that it was a player-led approach, and he's been more happy it's translated over to games.

“They take a lot of pride in it,” Barnes said. “The drills help with the technique, but at the end of the day it’s a point of emphasis that our players have brought.”

In return, Barnes endeared himself to his players with his fiery personality. They loved having him on the sideline − something Barnes did last season as interim defensive coordinator at Ohio State. It's not only fired them up, it's allowed for quicker corrections so players can adjust faster on the field.

“He’s a defensive backs coach so he mainly talks to the DBs, but sometimes he checks the whole defense,” Allen said. “I like how we can see it immediately. He’s bringing out boards. He’s getting us right.”

Getting right is what Memphis needed after forcing just 15 takeaways last season. When the Tigers resume AAC play hosting Temple this week (11 a.m., ESPNU), there will be games where the defense has to step up if the offense struggles similar to Saturday.

It’s fine to talk about emphasizing takeaways or hearing players make it a priority. But it’s better when it shows up in games. And so far, the Tigers have done that.

“It’s satisfying, but we want to do that more than once,” Cullens said of the multiple interception touchdowns. “If we do it twice, it’d be even more satisfying. I don’t want to seem like we got lucky.”