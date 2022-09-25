ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wgno.com

Cold front on the way Monday!

Summer-like heat sticks around for one more day as a cold front pushes southeast to eventually bring fall!. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s again this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you add humidity. Within 12 hours, a cold front will bring a much cooler and drier air mass into the region.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Man drowns in Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday

On September 25th, 2022 at approximately 2:34 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a subject falling into the Intracoastal Waterway and was not responding. Upon arrival officers learned that the victim was laying on the cement bulk head on the Eastern bank as witness advised it appeared that he was sleeping. The witness who was on the western bank observed the 71 year old victim fall into the water and was struggling to swim. Shortly thereafter, the witness stated they observed the victim disappear underwater, so they entered. The witness also stated they swam to the victim’s location, after observing him underwater for quite some time and pulled him out. Life saving efforts were conducted, but were not successful. The victim, identified as Arnold Bonnette, died as a result of this incident.
HOUMA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

The blues were back in Bogalusa

The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
BOGALUSA, LA
whereyat.com

The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show

From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors

NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
uptownmessenger.com

New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

