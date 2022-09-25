Read full article on original website
wgno.com
Cold front on the way Monday!
Summer-like heat sticks around for one more day as a cold front pushes southeast to eventually bring fall!. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s again this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you add humidity. Within 12 hours, a cold front will bring a much cooler and drier air mass into the region.
theadvocate.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
Power restored to majority of customers after Metairie outage Tuesday
WGNO crews went out to survey the outage and a broken power pole and the transformer laying in the street down West Napoleon.
HuskerExtra.com
'Go find them': How Mickey Joseph led a team of teenagers through Hurricane Katrina
Darwin had reached rock bottom. It couldn’t get any worse than this. Two hundred fifty miles from the only home he ever knew, stuck in a strange place without his mother, the seventh-grader took off down a tree-lined dirt road. He ran all the way to the path’s end. Geographically and psychologically, Darwin was lost.
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
'I do not embrace that at all' Cantrell pushes back on Murder Capital designation, her travel and more
NEW ORLEANS — A defiant Mayor LaToya Cantrell pushed back against shots her city and her administration have taken in recent weeks on myriad topics following a construction update news conference Tuesday. Cantrell said she disagreed with New Orleans being labeled as the Murder Capital of the World though...
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
houmatimes.com
Man drowns in Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday
On September 25th, 2022 at approximately 2:34 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a subject falling into the Intracoastal Waterway and was not responding. Upon arrival officers learned that the victim was laying on the cement bulk head on the Eastern bank as witness advised it appeared that he was sleeping. The witness who was on the western bank observed the 71 year old victim fall into the water and was struggling to swim. Shortly thereafter, the witness stated they observed the victim disappear underwater, so they entered. The witness also stated they swam to the victim’s location, after observing him underwater for quite some time and pulled him out. Life saving efforts were conducted, but were not successful. The victim, identified as Arnold Bonnette, died as a result of this incident.
bogalusadailynews.com
The blues were back in Bogalusa
The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
Watch: “NOLATOYA” organization provides update on Mayor Cantrell recall effort
On Tuesday (Sept. 27), organizers with "NoLatoya" gave an update on the petition to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Watch the press conference here.
Thousands of Jelly Fish Show Up Off Coast of Grand Isle Louisiana [VIDEO]
This is not what you want to see if you're getting into the water. KATC's Rob Perillo shared a video that Landun Primeaux took from the coast of Grand Isle and as you'll see there were thousands of jellyf ish in the water at the time. Yes, we know that...
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
whereyat.com
The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show
From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NOLA.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
Family pleads for help finding Texas teacher after car found in New Orleans
A Texas family is pleading for tips after a Houston-area teacher disappeared, and her Lexus was discovered in New Orleans. “I can’t believe my mom went missing,” Lila Grace posted. “She was gone… when I cam home.”
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
uptownmessenger.com
New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
WDSU
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
