IDAHO FOOTBALL: Vandals take out Lumberjacks, serve notice to Big Sky foes

Idaho's opening drive went 75 yards on 13 plays, taking seven minutes off the clock.

It was a sign of things to come as the Vandals never trailed in their 27-10 win against Big Sky opponent Northern Arizona at the WalkUp Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona.

"This sends the statement that we're not the same Idaho team," Idaho redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy said. "We're ready to compete for a Big Sky championship, and this game shows the other teams we're not here to be played with."

Idaho's first three scoring drives went more than 70 yards, taking an average of seven minutes off the clock. By the time it was said and done, the Vandals (2-2, 1-0) out-possessed the Lumberjacks (1-2, 0-1) by more than 22 minutes.

"I'm proud of these guys," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "This puts us at 1-0 in conference with a big homecoming game next week."

Here are some takeaways:

McCoy is him

McCoy was 18-of-20 passing for 184 yards and a score. He had two streaks of seven or more consecutive completions in the game.

His ability to run the ball is well documented, but against Northern Arizona, he stood in the pocket, took some licks and delivered the football.

For example, on the Vandals' third drive, McCoy found Micahel Graves on back-to-back plays for gains of 16 and 11. Both times, he avoided pressure to find Graves along the sideline for a first down.

"I feel great right now," McCoy said. "I was able to make guys miss and get the ball out to our playmakers so they could make plays for us."

McCoy and Jermaine Jackson hooked up on a 42-yard completion in the third quarter, the third time the pair have connected on a pass of 40 or more yards this year.

Jackson led the Vandals for the second straight week with 96 receiving yards.

"We grinded so hard to build that chemistry," McCoy said. "We're just going to get better and that dude is so explosive, I know when I throw it to him he's going to go and get it."

The run game has legs

Last week, the Vandals rushed for a then-season-high 177 yards in a 42-14 win vs. Drake. They did eight yards better against the Lumberjacks.

Idaho wasted little time establishing the run, going for 96 yards by the end of the first quarter.

The longest run of the day was a 20-yard scamper in the second quarter by freshman Anthony Woods. He finished with 18 carries for 84 yards, but Woods limped off the field during the third quarter and didn't return. However, Eck confirmed he was fine.

But that allowed senior Roshaun Johnson to receive the bulk of the carries, and he had a season-high 25 rushes for 85 yards and two scores.

Johnson also lined up under center in the wildcat formation three times, converting a fourth-down try on one carry and scoring a touchdown on another.

"Coach (Schleusner) is doing a great job being creative," Eck said. "We want to use all of our weapons anyway we can, and we were able to do that in this one."

Defense wins championships

Idaho's defense now has eight turnovers in four games, with a plus-six turnover margin.

Tommy McCormick took advantage of an overthrown RJ Martinez pass for his second interception of the year. As a team, the Vandals now have four, matching their 2021 season total.

The front seven also registered six quarterback hits and a sack, and limited the run game to just 57 yards.

Idaho made Martinez uncomfortable, forcing him to throw the ball away several times. He finished 15-of-32 passing for 127 yards and a score.

"The defense rose to the occasion," Eck said. "I challenged them before the game, and they did a really good job at responding. They held them scoreless in the second half, which is all you can really ask for."

Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.