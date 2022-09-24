Read full article on original website
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida as a powerful Category 3 storm, moving into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers shares forecast projections and the threat of storm surge.
Hurricane warning issued in Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Fiona
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic after Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Storm Fiona a little farther south. The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue to affect parts of the Leeward Islands and reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Saturday morning.
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
Tropical Storm Ian is "rapidly intensifying," could hit Florida as major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to "rapidly strengthen" this weekend and could hit Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Ian was moving across the central Caribbean Sea....
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as it strengthens to Category 3
Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday after it strengthened to a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds, officials said. Live updates.
Hurricane Ian becomes major Category 3 storm as it hits Cuba, with Florida's west coast in its sights
Ian intensified into a major hurricane packing sustained winds of around 125 mph early Tuesday morning just before hitting western Cuba. The powerful Category 3 storm was expected to continue strengthening as it passed over the island on a track for the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with Florida's west coast in its path later this week.
Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba, aims at Florida as possible Cat 4
A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.Officials in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province set up 55 shelters, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian's expected landfall early Tuesday as a major hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the island’s west coast could see as much as 14 feet (4.3 meters) of storm surge. “Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane-force...
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
Ian, now a major hurricane, threatens Cuba and Florida
Ian strengthened into a Category 3 major hurricane just before making landfall over western Cuba on Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. State of play: The now-major hurricane continued to strengthen after making landfall in Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the NHC said in a 4:30am tweet. The storm's outer rain band began on Monday night lashing coastal areas of Florida, where it could hit as a Category 4 hurricane as early as Wednesday.
Cuba bracing for strengthening Tropical Storm Ian
HAVANA — (AP) — Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations Monday as Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning...
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida Under Warnings as System Intensifies
Ian is rapidly intensifying, and its potential landfall has made a shift back to the east.
Hurricane Ian wallops Cayman Islands, blows into Cuba
Hurricane Ian passed by Cayman Islands before its winds started to whip across Cuba as it headed toward Florida.Sept. 27, 2022.
Tropical Storm Ian to pound Cuba as it becomes a major hurricane
HAVANA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Ian hurtled toward western Cuba on Sunday, prompting the government to evacuate tourists amid expectations of life-threatening storm surges as it turns into a hurricane on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
