Fall River, MA

Sports scores, highlights: Durfee field hockey stays unbeaten after blanking New Bedford

By The Herald News
 3 days ago

The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area.

Take a look at the highlights from Saturday's local high school action:

Field hockey: Durfee vs. New Bedford

SCORE: Durfee 3, New Bedford 0

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Sept. 24

RECORD: Durfee 5-0-1 (3-0 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers remain undefeated on the season, blanking league opponent New Bedford. Toni Freitas (assist), Kacey Curran (assist), and Josie Caine each netted goals for Durfee. Ellia Delisle chipped in with an assist. Emily Curran controlled the backfield with her two strong wing defenders Brooke Macedo and Paitynn Botelho. Kailey Hutchinson posted another shutout in net after making six saves. "For us this was another team win," Hilltopper head coach Nicole Henrique said. "We are really focusing on that this season as everyone on this team has something to offer."

NEXT UP: Durfee travels to Apponequet on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voeBs_0i9GMdSY00

Girls soccer: Durfee vs. Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Durfee 8, Greater New Bedford 1

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Sept. 24

RECORD: Durfee, 4-3 (0-2 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers dominated their game against non-league opponent Greater New Bedford. Emma McDonnell scoring three goals for Durfee in the win. Junior Julia Hargraves and freshman Maddie Hargraves each netted a pair of goals. Senior captain Destani Alua-Rioux also scored a goal.

NEXT UP: Durfee hosts Bridgewater-Raynham on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPXMP_0i9GMdSY00

Boys soccer: Westport vs Atlantis Charter

SCORE: Westport 6, Atlantis Charter 0

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Sept. 24

RECORD: Westport, 5-0 (1-0 in Mayflower Comprehensive)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats remain unbeaten on the season after blanking previously unbeaten Atlantis Charter at home. Hunter Brodeur led the attack for Westport with two goals. Ben Novo (assist), Antonio Dutra Africano, Will Quinlan and Ben Boudria each scored a goal in the win. Noah Amaral had three saves to earn his fourth shutout of the season. "The key to [our] success was their relentless pressure on Atlantis Charter's defenders and midfielders which led to a possession advantage as well as numerous, quality scoring opportunities," Wildcats head coach Chris Parker said.

NEXT UP : Westport hosts Holbrook on Tuesday while Atlantis Charter hosts Hull on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHlh0_0i9GMdSY00

Boys soccer: Durfee at New Bedford

SCORE: Durfee 0, New Bedford 0

LOCATION: New Bedford

DATE: Sept. 24

RECORD: Durfee, 4-0-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers played to scoreless tie with league opponent New Bedford on Saturday.

NEXT UP: Durfee hosts Bridgewater-Raynham on Tuesday.

Cross Country: Ocean State Invitational

SCORE: N/A

LOCATION: Ocean State Invitational

DATE: Sept. 24

RECORD: Durfee boys 0-2, Durfee girls 0-1-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers boys and girls cross country competed at Ocean State Invitational with teams from all over New England and New York. The boys had a solid appearance in the JV races with Aaron Ferreira collecting another personal-best time. On the girls side, Gretta Moniz had a personal-best time in the 4k race with a time of 22:40. Maggie O’Connell and Julia Rumsey competed today in the varsity race with times of 21:07 and 24:32, respectively. O’Connell finished in the top 50 and had another personal-best time.

NEXT UP: Durfee hosts Dartmouth on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVoHD_0i9GMdSY00

Cross Country: Frank Kelley Invitational

SCORE: N/A

LOCATION: Wrentham Development Center

DATE: Sept. 24

RECORD: Diman boys 1-0; Diman girls 1-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals competed at the Frank Kelley Invitational and fared well on Saturday. The top female finishers for Diman on the 3k course were Emma Foley (13:23), Nya Martinez (13:38), Inez Medeiros (13:58), Eden McCausland (14:36), Raeleigh Levesque (14:41), Lylah Thibeault (15:43), and Samantha Santos (16:28).

The top male finishers on the 3k course were Will Ferreira (11:14), Macaulay Crossman (11:44), Evan Hetzler (12:00), Tristan Tavares (12:09), Tanyon Reis (12:13), Eric Valcourt (12:41), and Dominick Alves (13:05).

NEXT UP: Diman takes on Norfolk Aggie and Old Colony on Tuesday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

