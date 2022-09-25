ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama’s defense is playing like defenses of old in the Nick Saban era

The “Fire Pete Golding” chants have grown quiet among the Alabama fan base. People wanted to see the return of dominance on defense, and this Crimson Tide team is playing like the defenses of old in the Nick Saban era. Coach Golding has athletes getting home with pressure on quarterbacks, the Tide has allowed only two touchdowns, and it ranks in the top 10 in several categories in college football. Alabama is flying around the field, making crushing hits with bad intentions, and maintaining discipline. Will Anderson is the unit’s leader, but several others have started stepping up to help him. Jaylen Moody leads the defense for total tackles (25) and Henry To’oto’o is playing much better.
Alabama WR JoJo Earle returned to practice in prep for Arkansas

He did dry-land running last week, but JoJo Earle has returned to practice for Alabama football. On Tuesday, the sophomore wide receiver participated fully in drills. He suffered a foot fracture in preseason camp on August 10, and the injury forced him to miss six to eight weeks. It has been seven weeks since the mishap, and Earle may be ready to go for Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas. He brings the speed and quickness that Alabama’s been lacking at receiver, but he’s also a good punt returner. Earle dressed out and went through pregame drills for the Vanderbilt game, but he did not play. We will see what happens, but Earle is back on the practice field.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Georgia Tech becomes the third head coaching vacancy for Bill O’Brien

A new name has been added to a list of head coaching vacancies that want Bill O’Brien. Georgia Tech joins Nebraska and Arizona State as a program expressing interest in Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The news came Monday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel as O’Brien is second on the Yellow...
Is Will Anderson just getting warmed up for a potential Heisman-like season?

Was a frustrating performance against Texas needed to get Will Anderson going?. It looks that way, especially how he’s attacked quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Anderson posted 3.5 of his team-high 4.5 sacks against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. He amassed 10 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown in two weeks. Anderson led the charge in Alabama suffocating Vanderbilt’s offense with five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 55-3 victory for the Crimson Tide.
Key takeaways from Alabama’s victory over Vanderbilt

Alabama started its Southeastern Conference schedule with a victory over Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide sustained injuries to Cameron Latu (tight end), Jordan Battle (safety), and Byron Young (defensive end), but Young was the one who did not return. He left the game on crutches with a sprained ankle. Latu and Battle both continued to play after leaving the medical tent. Coach Saban is hopeful that Young can return soon with the leadership he brings upfront.
Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
Alabama must continue using Ja’Corey Brooks as a primary option

Alabama fans learned one thing as they left Bryant-Denny Stadium after the Crimson Tide defeated Vanderbilt: Ja’Corey Brooks needs to be starting at wide receiver. Bryce Young connected with everyone, but Brooks got it all started in the Southeastern Conference opener. National media remembers the South Florida native recording a 28-yard, game-tying touchdown reception against Auburn in the 2021 Iron Bowl.
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Hartselle alum joins Alabama women’s basketball coaching staff

Hartselle High alum Colsten Thompson joined the coaching staff of the Alabama women’s basketball team. His hiring was announced in August by the University of Alabama. He graduated from Hartselle in 2013 after playing four years for the Tigers. He graduated from UAH in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in Sport Fitness and Management. While there, he joined the women’s basketball team as a student assistant.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
