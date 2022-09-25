DENVER — At first, the San Francisco 49ers were actually relieved that Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of his own end zone for a safety.It negated Bradley Chubb's go-ahead pick-6 and left the Niners clinging to a 7-5 lead over the Broncos in the third quarter Sunday night.Ultimately, that misstep came back to haunt the Niners in their 11-10 loss at Denver.It was one of several miscues in Garoppolo's first game in place of injured starter Trey Lance, who broke an ankle in Week 2.The Niners (1-2) gave up four sacks, committed three turnovers and converted just one third down against...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO