thesouthernladycooks.com
PASTA E FAGIOLI SOUP (PASTA AND BEANS)
Translastion.. Pasta e Fagioli means pasta and beans. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love to try new recipes and many from different areas. This Italian soup was incredible! The whole family loved it and we will definitely make it again and again.
msn.com
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.
Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
TODAY.com
Giada welcomes fall with comforting pasta, zucchini roll-ups and chocolate amaretti cake
To celebrate autumn's arrival, celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to prepare a few of her favorite comforting recipes that are as great for entertaining as they are for a weeknight dinner. She shows us how to make cheesy pasta with pancetta, ricotta-filled zucchini roll-ups and orange-scented chocolate amaretti cake.
People are just realizing that chicken parmesan is not an Italian dish – and its origins could surprise you
CHICKEN Parmesan may sound like a homely Italian dish but the reality could not be more different. In fact, the entrée doesn’t even come from the European country and its origins may even surprise you. Chicken parmesan or Parmigiana is one of the classics in Italian-American cuisine. Chicken...
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe
This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill. "This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.
The Daily South
Maw's Cabbage Rolls
Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
Homemade dinner rolls
To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
TODAY.com
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
12tomatoes.com
Texas Trash Pie
Sometimes you have to get on board with a tasty sweet pie, even if the name sounds a bit awful. This Texas trash pie doesn’t sound all that appetizing and to be honest it looks a bit off, too. But, once you bite into this super sweet pie (with a bit of vanilla ice cream to cut the sweetness) you’ll be wondering how you managed without this recipe. It’s perfect for bring to gatherings and it takes next to no effort to make.
Delicious Mexican-Style Taco Dip: Recipes Worth Making
This Taco Dip will be every party’s show-stopper! It packs in delicious vegetables over a creamy, cheesy, and fluffy layer that is oozing with Mexican flavors. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Try kale cranberry salad for lunch or as a side dish: Recipe
Is your salad repertoire starting to get redundant?. Mix things up with this satisfying and easy-to-make salad from Angela Allison of ThisDeliciousHouse.com. "This kale cranberry feta salad is the perfect mix of sweet and salty. I was inspired to create this dish for entertaining, since it can be made ahead of time without wilting. It's the perfect salad when you are craving something healthy, plus it's hearty enough to serve as a meal," says Allison, noting that this recipe goes great with grilled chicken.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHEESY WILD RICE CASSEROLE
Cheesy Wild Rice Casserole is a fantastic weeknight dinner recipe made with chicken, apples, bacon & wild rice. This chicken and wild rice casserole is made easy with simple ingredients & perfect for Fall. This delicious and simple baked chicken and rice casserole is loaded with flavors and textures that...
msn.com
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
Real Simple
Lemonade Fried Chicken
A brilliant brine uses the sweet-tart-spicy magic of sugar, lemons, and hot sauce to tenderize and flavor chicken in chef Chris Scott's cookbook, Homage. The book is a tasty tribute to his ancestors, including his enslaved great-great-great grandmother, and Pennsylvania Dutch country, where he grew up. He blends them into "Amish soul food" and adds a chef-y touch from his years in restaurant kitchens. This fried chicken recipe is a must. It requires some hands-off time to let the ingredients do their job, but once they do, it's frying time!
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
The Daily South
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
Perfect Guacamole
The perfect food pairing, in my eyes, at least, is the combination of tortilla chips and loaded guacamole. The shattering crack of a salty fried corn chip carrying creamy avocado brightened with lime and studded with cilantro, garlic, tomato, and chiles with every bite is pure bliss. Making guacamole from...
You can fry chicken like a pro in this wildly popular air fryer–toaster oven
The Breville Smart Oven Pro air fryer toaster oven can toast, roast, broil, air fry, slow cook and more.
