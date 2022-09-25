Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)
It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
Unknown Holocaust photos – found in attics and archives – are helping researchers recover lost stories and providing a tool against denial
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there’s not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany’s largest Jewish community. The lack of known images is important. Unlike in the past, historians now agree that photographs and film must be taken seriously as primary sources for their research. These sources can complement the analysis...
Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza
Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
Should the U.S. Have Bombed Auschwitz? And Other Thorny Questions From Ken Burns' New Series on the Holocaust
What could have America done differently in World War II? It's a question at the center of Ken Burns' 'The U.S. and the Holocaust,' which airs on PBS.
A Collection of Extraordinary Egypt-Themed Jewelry Is Heading to Auction at Sotheby’s
Egyptian-revival jewelry is about to make another much-anticipated comeback. Sotheby’s is hosting a sale dubbed “Egyptomania,” which will put a slew of jewelry inspired by the ancient Egyptian world up for grabs. The pieces will be put on the block at Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7th. But for those that just want to dream a little, they will be placed on display for the public, first in Dubai from September 26th through the 28th and then at Sotheby’s New York galleries from November 30th through December 6th. The Egyptian-focused events coincide with the 100th anniversary of the discovery...
Ancient Babylon, the iconic Mesopotamian city that survived for 2,000 years
Ancient Babylon was an influential city that served as a center of Mesopotamian civilization for nearly two millennia, from roughly 2000 B.C. to 540 B.C. It was located near the Euphrates River, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Baghdad in what is now Iraq. Babylon had a significant impact...
BBC
Cambridge Bronze Age burial mound site on show to public
A Bronze Age burial mound and cemetery unearthed during excavations at a housing development are being shown to the public. The site was found at the Eddeva Park development on Worts Causeway in Cambridge. Members of Oxford Archaeology East will lead free guided walks on Saturday and Thursday to explain...
Climate Activists Damage Rubens Painting’s Frame, British Museum Receives Chinese Jades, and More: Morning Links from August 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG BEQUEST. The British Museum in London revealed this week that it had received a large bequest of Chinese porcelains and jades from Sir Joseph Hotung, a member of a powerful Hong Kong family who died last year. George Osborne, chair of the British Museum’s board, told the Guardian that the bequest is “one of the most generous gifts we’ve ever received.” In it are a bounty of riches—namely, “246 jades, 15 very fine Yuan (1279–1368) and Ming dynasty (1368–1644) blue-and-white porcelains, and a dry lacquer head of a Bodhisattva,” per the Guardian. These objects are expected...
Dutch Museum Returns Kandinsky Painting to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A 1910 painting by Wassily Kandinsky is being returned by a Dutch museum to the heirs of a Jewish family from which it was seized during World War II. The decision ends a years-long legal dispute over the painting, which has been in the collection of the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven since 1951. The painting, View of Murnau with Church, will be transferred from the city-owned museum to the relatives of the Berlin-based collector Johanna Margarethe Stern-Lippmann, who was active as a collector of modern art before the war. The move to finally return the work comes several years after a Dutch...
The 20 Longest Wars in History
People go to war for many reasons. Independence, religion, territory, and political ideology have been some of the causes soldiers were willing to put their lives on the line for. Many have decided that money is worth going to war over. Mercenaries were common in ancient battles, and when the first recorded war ended, the […]
Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
Opium dating back to 14th century BC found in ancient grave site in Israel
JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Opium traces have been discovered in Israel in vessels used in burial rituals by the ancient Canaanites, providing one of the world's earliest evidences of use of the drug.
Last Call To Invest In This Collection Of Rare Karuizawa Whiskey
Fine wine and collectible whiskys often are correlated to France and Scotland. But Japan has been making headway in the luxury alcohol department and is one of the major exporters of liquor globally. Japanese whisky sales to the U.S. have increased 50 times since 2010 and were valued at $50 million in 2019. Japan’s whisky exports to the U.S. have risen by more than 230% since 2013, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
A Paris Deep Freeze Almost Killed ‘Aladdin’ Storyteller
The author of The Book of Travels (Kitāb al-Siyāḥah), Ḥannā Diyāb, became known to Western scholarship more than a century after his death, when his name was discovered in the diaries of Antoine Galland, the great French Orientalist and translator of the Thousand and One Nights. Since that discovery, Diyāb, a Maronite Christian merchant and storyteller from Aleppo, has become a familiar figure to scholars interested in the textual history of the Nights. He has been described as Galland’s muse: The informant who supplied several famous stories to the French translation of the collection, including “Aladdin” and “ʿAlī Bābā and...
Gold and silver treasures discovered with 'elite craftspeople' burials near powerful Wari queen's tomb
Archaeologists excavating a site north of Lima have unearthed a 1,300-year-old ornate tomb from the Wari era of Peru.
Smithonian
Two Hundred Years Ago, the Rosetta Stone Unlocked the Secrets of Ancient Egypt
When Jean-François Champollion, a 31-year-old Frenchman who’d dedicated his life to the study of ancient Egypt, burst into his brother’s Paris office on September 14, 1822, he made an emphatic declaration—“Je tiens mon affaire!” (“I’ve got it!”)—then promptly collapsed. According to popular lore, the philologist, or scholar of historical languages, only recovered from his fainting spell five days later.
