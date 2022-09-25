Read full article on original website
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
Evidence missing in homicides, rapes and other Wichita Police Department cases
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced he is planning to create a new task force of elected officials to add oversight to the Wichita Police Department.
Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
KAKE TV
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
Donkey shot and killed in Haysville, owner looking for answers
A beloved pet donkey was shot and killed while in a pasture in Haysville. Now, the owner is looking for answers.
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
KWCH.com
Court document sheds light on timeline in 1-year-old’s suspected murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit sheds light on a couple’s arrest in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy. Police arrested the boy’s father, Kentrell Willingham and Willingham’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah in connection with the child’s death. Wichita police said on July...
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp
Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
