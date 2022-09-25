ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Hays Post

Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Kan. police K9 helps U.S. Marshals catch wanted cocaine dealer

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Wichita Police K9 Major and his handler Officer Kevin Dykstra assisted U.S. Marshals this week in apprehending a violent and dangerous fugitive from Texas who was staying in a Wichita hotel, according to a media release from police. U.S. Marshal's requested Dykstra and K9 Major assist with...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Court document sheds light on timeline in 1-year-old’s suspected murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A probable cause affidavit sheds light on a couple’s arrest in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy. Police arrested the boy’s father, Kentrell Willingham and Willingham’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah in connection with the child’s death. Wichita police said on July...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp

Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
WICHITA, KS
