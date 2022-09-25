ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama’s defense is playing like defenses of old in the Nick Saban era

The “Fire Pete Golding” chants have grown quiet among the Alabama fan base. People wanted to see the return of dominance on defense, and this Crimson Tide team is playing like the defenses of old in the Nick Saban era. Coach Golding has athletes getting home with pressure on quarterbacks, the Tide has allowed only two touchdowns, and it ranks in the top 10 in several categories in college football. Alabama is flying around the field, making crushing hits with bad intentions, and maintaining discipline. Will Anderson is the unit’s leader, but several others have started stepping up to help him. Jaylen Moody leads the defense for total tackles (25) and Henry To’oto’o is playing much better.
Alabama WR JoJo Earle returned to practice in prep for Arkansas

He did dry-land running last week, but JoJo Earle has returned to practice for Alabama football. On Tuesday, the sophomore wide receiver participated fully in drills. He suffered a foot fracture in preseason camp on August 10, and the injury forced him to miss six to eight weeks. It has been seven weeks since the mishap, and Earle may be ready to go for Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas. He brings the speed and quickness that Alabama’s been lacking at receiver, but he’s also a good punt returner. Earle dressed out and went through pregame drills for the Vanderbilt game, but he did not play. We will see what happens, but Earle is back on the practice field.
Alabama staff selects 11 players of the week from Vanderbilt win

The Alabama coaching staff named 11 players of the week following a dominant 55-3 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday to open SEC play. Ja’Corey Brooks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Steen and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Justin Eboigbe and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Malachi Moore and Quandarrius Robinson on special teams were all recognized for their efforts against the Commodores.
Key takeaways from Alabama’s victory over Vanderbilt

Alabama started its Southeastern Conference schedule with a victory over Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide sustained injuries to Cameron Latu (tight end), Jordan Battle (safety), and Byron Young (defensive end), but Young was the one who did not return. He left the game on crutches with a sprained ankle. Latu and Battle both continued to play after leaving the medical tent. Coach Saban is hopeful that Young can return soon with the leadership he brings upfront.
Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady

Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
Georgia Tech becomes the third head coaching vacancy for Bill O’Brien

A new name has been added to a list of head coaching vacancies that want Bill O’Brien. Georgia Tech joins Nebraska and Arizona State as a program expressing interest in Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The news came Monday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel as O’Brien is second on the Yellow...
Alabama must continue using Ja’Corey Brooks as a primary option

Alabama fans learned one thing as they left Bryant-Denny Stadium after the Crimson Tide defeated Vanderbilt: Ja’Corey Brooks needs to be starting at wide receiver. Bryce Young connected with everyone, but Brooks got it all started in the Southeastern Conference opener. National media remembers the South Florida native recording a 28-yard, game-tying touchdown reception against Auburn in the 2021 Iron Bowl.
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Is Will Anderson just getting warmed up for a potential Heisman-like season?

Was a frustrating performance against Texas needed to get Will Anderson going?. It looks that way, especially how he’s attacked quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Anderson posted 3.5 of his team-high 4.5 sacks against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. He amassed 10 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown in two weeks. Anderson led the charge in Alabama suffocating Vanderbilt’s offense with five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 55-3 victory for the Crimson Tide.
