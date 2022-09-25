He did dry-land running last week, but JoJo Earle has returned to practice for Alabama football. On Tuesday, the sophomore wide receiver participated fully in drills. He suffered a foot fracture in preseason camp on August 10, and the injury forced him to miss six to eight weeks. It has been seven weeks since the mishap, and Earle may be ready to go for Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas. He brings the speed and quickness that Alabama’s been lacking at receiver, but he’s also a good punt returner. Earle dressed out and went through pregame drills for the Vanderbilt game, but he did not play. We will see what happens, but Earle is back on the practice field.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO