Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense is playing like defenses of old in the Nick Saban era
The “Fire Pete Golding” chants have grown quiet among the Alabama fan base. People wanted to see the return of dominance on defense, and this Crimson Tide team is playing like the defenses of old in the Nick Saban era. Coach Golding has athletes getting home with pressure on quarterbacks, the Tide has allowed only two touchdowns, and it ranks in the top 10 in several categories in college football. Alabama is flying around the field, making crushing hits with bad intentions, and maintaining discipline. Will Anderson is the unit’s leader, but several others have started stepping up to help him. Jaylen Moody leads the defense for total tackles (25) and Henry To’oto’o is playing much better.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama WR JoJo Earle returned to practice in prep for Arkansas
He did dry-land running last week, but JoJo Earle has returned to practice for Alabama football. On Tuesday, the sophomore wide receiver participated fully in drills. He suffered a foot fracture in preseason camp on August 10, and the injury forced him to miss six to eight weeks. It has been seven weeks since the mishap, and Earle may be ready to go for Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas. He brings the speed and quickness that Alabama’s been lacking at receiver, but he’s also a good punt returner. Earle dressed out and went through pregame drills for the Vanderbilt game, but he did not play. We will see what happens, but Earle is back on the practice field.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits continue to recruit 5-Star DE Keon Keeley ahead of official visit
Alabama football’s 2023 commits are continuing to recruit Keon Keeley ahead of his official visit to UA. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plans to officially visit Alabama next weekend when the Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama staff selects 11 players of the week from Vanderbilt win
The Alabama coaching staff named 11 players of the week following a dominant 55-3 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday to open SEC play. Ja’Corey Brooks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Steen and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Justin Eboigbe and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Malachi Moore and Quandarrius Robinson on special teams were all recognized for their efforts against the Commodores.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban on what role Drew Sanders might’ve had if he stayed at Alabama
Every season Alabama sees several players enter the transfer portal as they explore other opportunities in their careers. Sometimes the writing is on the wall for certain players, but every once in a while there are some who catch people by surprise. Last season linebacker Drew Sanders entered the portal...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB Will Anderson named SEC Co-defensive player of the week from Vanderbilt game
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The conference honor is the sixth of his career and the Crimson Tide’s third this season. Defensive Player of the Week. Will Anderson Jr. Spent the night...
tdalabamamag.com
Key takeaways from Alabama’s victory over Vanderbilt
Alabama started its Southeastern Conference schedule with a victory over Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide sustained injuries to Cameron Latu (tight end), Jordan Battle (safety), and Byron Young (defensive end), but Young was the one who did not return. He left the game on crutches with a sprained ankle. Latu and Battle both continued to play after leaving the medical tent. Coach Saban is hopeful that Young can return soon with the leadership he brings upfront.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady
Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia Tech becomes the third head coaching vacancy for Bill O’Brien
A new name has been added to a list of head coaching vacancies that want Bill O’Brien. Georgia Tech joins Nebraska and Arizona State as a program expressing interest in Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The news came Monday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel as O’Brien is second on the Yellow...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama must continue using Ja’Corey Brooks as a primary option
Alabama fans learned one thing as they left Bryant-Denny Stadium after the Crimson Tide defeated Vanderbilt: Ja’Corey Brooks needs to be starting at wide receiver. Bryce Young connected with everyone, but Brooks got it all started in the Southeastern Conference opener. National media remembers the South Florida native recording a 28-yard, game-tying touchdown reception against Auburn in the 2021 Iron Bowl.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
tdalabamamag.com
Is Will Anderson just getting warmed up for a potential Heisman-like season?
Was a frustrating performance against Texas needed to get Will Anderson going?. It looks that way, especially how he’s attacked quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Anderson posted 3.5 of his team-high 4.5 sacks against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt. He amassed 10 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception return for a touchdown in two weeks. Anderson led the charge in Alabama suffocating Vanderbilt’s offense with five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 55-3 victory for the Crimson Tide.
Comments / 0