Hernando, FL

suncoastnews.com

Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose. That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday. By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando declares local state of emergency

BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north. EOC Alert from Hernando County — Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Setting Pasco County’s historic record straight

There’s a sign outside the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, which shares facts about the county’s creation. The historic marker, erected this spring, says Pasco County was formed on June 2, 1887. It replaces a sign — that stood for 60-odd years — that was inaccurate....
PASCO COUNTY, FL
City
Hernando Beach, FL
Brooksville, FL
Hernando, FL
City
Hernando, FL
City
Weeki Wachee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Hernando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Citrus County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Shelters/Evacuation Centers. Lecanto Primary, 3790 W Educational Path in Lecanto (Pet Friendly) Central Ridge Elementary...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company to open doors in Citrus Park in mid-October

CITRUS PARK — Fans of the old Ballyhoo Grill won’t be disappointed for much longer as a favorite of Southern cuisine has come to take its place and will open shortly. The Florida Cracker Fish Company is a new enterprise for a family-run business that also has locations in Brooksville, Dade City and Homosassa. Like its predecessors, the new restaurant will continue in the tradition of serving delicious meals and the unique $2 bill with your change.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Mandatory Evacuations in Hernando County

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Ian. Mandatory Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 9 a.m. today Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the below address for residents in these areas.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ozello, Crystal River preparing for storm surge

Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Ozello and Crystal River residents were hard at work early Tuesday preparing for the incoming storm surge. Ozello Keys Marina has removed all the boats that people have stored there for them to be picked up by the owners. They are also planning on removing the food truck from the property and “battening down the hatches,” according to Billy Fender, fleet coordinator at the marina.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
suncoastnews.com

BayCare announces service adjustments, closures

To help ensure everyone’s safety and best serve the community, BayCare announced it is making service adjustments and closing some facilities. Below are the latest changes for inpatient and outpatient facilities. HOSPITALS   . Visitation in all BayCare hospitals are now closed. Obstetric, neonatal intensive care units and pediatrics...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Higher park impact fees are expected in Pasco County

Pasco County is expected to raise its park impact fee to help provide new facilities to address recreational demands caused by new growth. The county hasn’t increased its park impact fees for 20 years. The Pasco County Commission voted 4-1 at its Sept. 20 meeting to direct staff to...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Residents prepare for hurricane’s arrival

SPRING HILL — Lisa Cropley’s day job is with the school district, as executive director of student support, but on Tuesday, Sept. 27, she was working at Challenger K-8 supporting the effort to protect people from the storm. The school became a special-needs shelter for Hurricane Ian, but...
SPRING HILL, FL
westorlandonews.com

Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Polk County

Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., announced that it has recently purchased 112 future homesites in Winter Haven. These homesites are set to comprise a new Polk County community, Seasons at Sutton Preserve, which is scheduled to open in fall, 2022. More about Seasons at Sutton Preserve:
POLK COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

City of Brooksville declares State of Emergency

On September 26, 2022, during a Special Meeting of the Brooksville City Council, city leaders declared a State of Emergency due to the impending Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for a period of seven (7) days. Following is information related to the declaration:. Immediate Local...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills begins rebranding efforts

The City of Zephyrhills has begun an initiative to rebrand the community — an effort that’s expected to take months, and will involve everything from the town’s logo, slogan and perceptions about the community. The city, which is now the largest municipality, has partnered with North Star...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
LkldNow

Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
POLK COUNTY, FL

