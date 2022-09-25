Homework House promotes reading, education

Good morning and happy Sunday. Shall we do homework on the weekend?

Shamayim Harris — known as 'Mama Shu' in Highland Park — has refurbished a 111-year-old house, saying "my hope is for it to be a safe haven for children to learn, grow, explore, for them to be able to be fed and all of their needs to be met.”

Homework House opened Friday, and is another success for Harris, who values children and education. She is president of Highland Park's school board, and wants to improve the community.

