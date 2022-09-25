ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Homework House promotes reading, education

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Good morning and happy Sunday. Shall we do homework on the weekend?

The Homework House is open.

Shamayim Harris — known as 'Mama Shu' in Highland Park — has refurbished a 111-year-old house, saying "my hope is for it to be a safe haven for children to learn, grow, explore, for them to be able to be fed and all of their needs to be met.”

Homework House opened Friday, and is another success for Harris, who values children and education. She is president of Highland Park's school board, and wants to improve the community.

More about Harris, the Homework House and her efforts to improve Highland Park can be found here.

Leah Olajide

Send me comments to let me know what you think of this newsletter. Reach me at lolajide@freepress.com.

