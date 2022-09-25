ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech fans hit the streets to celebrate big win over UT

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pa6C5_0i9GL1EW00

The energy at Jones AT&T Stadium didn't stop at the exit gate Saturday evening.

While Red Raiders in attendance stormed the field, the excitement from Texas Tech's thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the No. 22 Texas Longhorns spilled right out of the Jones and across the Hub City.

What a ride:Trey Wolff 20-yard FG in OT helps Texas Tech top No. 22 Texas

Tech students and fans hit the streets to celebrate the victory, packing out the sidewalks along University Ave. and Broadway, hopping between the popular bars and restaurants in the area, enthusiastically flashing a "Horns Down" to any who might pass by clad in burnt orange.

Even Jeremy Truesdale, a Lubbock favorite better known as Treeman, joined in on the celebrations, climbing a streetlight to lead a Raider Power chant for the many fans waiting in the bar lines below.

Some traveled a significant distance to be in Lubbock to witness the momentous win, like Santiago Dominguez and Lucke Rodrigues. The pair of TTU alumni came all the way from Falls River, Mass. in the Boston area to see the game.

"We make every UT game," Dominguez said. "I'm a die-hard Tech fan."

"UT's always in the limelight, always in the limelight, always in the limelight," Dominguez said. "Everyone always overlooks Tech … but look what happened. Tech sticks to their values and stands strong on their values, and look what happened."

Sarah Kronenberger and Dawson Hebert didn't travel quite as far to take part in the celebrations. In fact, they watched the game on television across town but decided to head to Broadway afterwards to join in the excitement.

"I don't care about sports, so it doesn't mean much to me," Kronenberger said with a laugh. "But I like the camaraderie. That's fun."

The win was a little more significant to Hebert, who said, "I feel like since it's the last game (against UT) that's probably going to be here at the stadium, it's cool because now it's like an (unbreakable) record."

The Red Raiders next play at the Jones for Homecoming against West Virginia on Oct. 22.

Related
FMX 94.5

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
FMX 94.5

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
FMX 94.5

EMS Responds to 58 Calls After Fans Pass Out at Texas Tech vs Texas Game

University Medical Center Emergency Medical Services said they responded to 58 calls at the sold-out Texas Tech vs Texas game over the weekend. KAMC News reports that Jones AT&T Stadium contained over 60,000 people that day, and that temperatures hovered around 90 degrees. According to UMC Training Chief Chad Curry, over 50 people came in to seek help on their own, reaching out to first responders at the game for medicine or searching for a place to cool off.
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Talk 1340

Stunning Timelapse Shows the Jones AT&T Stadium Fill With Red

This weekend was a dream come true for Red Raider fans. Not only did we beat one of our biggest rivals, but we did it on our home turf for the first time since 2008. What really makes games like these so special is not only our team's strong performance and success, but the fans that share these moments with the team they love. Texas Tech fans are the best in college football, and sitting in The Jones while our team plays is one of the most powerful things you can experience.
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
FMX 94.5

If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot

I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss

Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 5

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Glenn and Vandegrift breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
