South Carolina football earns 56-20 win over Charlotte behind three TDs from Marshawn Lloyd

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football got a much-needed victory Saturday after back-to-back SEC losses, beating Charlotte 56-20 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

After a slow start, the Gamecocks (2-2) dominated the 49ers (1-4) in the second half, scoring 35 points and forcing three turnovers.

Run game finally delivers

South Carolina entered the game against Charlotte with 299 total rushing yards over its first three games. Against Charlotte, the team recorded 295 yards, led by 169 from Marshawn Lloyd. He scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 16-yard run in which he hurdled a Charlotte defender.

Wake Forest transfer Christian Beal-Smith also logged his first two touchdowns in a South Carolina jersey in addition to 55 yards. Juju McDowell became the third running back to score with a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The Gamecocks also added 187 passing yards from quarterback Spencer Rattler, but the lone passing touchdown of the game was a 52-yard completion thrown by backup Luke Doty to Arkansas State transfer Corey Rucker in Rucker's first appearance since a preseason injury.

The Gamecocks' 545 offensive yards was only slightly below the Charlotte defense's average yards allowed, 563.

Defense figures out Reynolds

The South Carolina defense struggled in the first half, giving up 132 passing yards and two touchdowns to Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds. In the second half, though, the fifth-year senior lasted less than a quarter. The onslaught from the Gamecocks defense began with a sack by edge rusher Gilber Edmond, who finished with five tackles and two quarterback hurries.

After a three-and-out on the first drive, edge rusher Jordan Burch deflected a pass from Reynolds directly into the hands of linebacker Brad Johnson. Freshman safety DQ Smith then picked off Reynolds on the following drive, after which the Niners pulled him. However, backup quarterback Xavier Williams didn't change things, as he was intercepted shortly after entering by preseason All-American nickelback Cam Smith.

Keeping it simple

This was the first game all season in which the Gamecocks did not attempt some kind of trick play. The offense didn't have to rely on explosive plays to get down the field. South Carolina stuck to what was working, and it paid off — the Gamecocks scored on nine of 11 drives.

Rattler finished his first game without an interception, and the offense didn't fumble or otherwise turn the ball over either until Doty threw a pick in the fourth quarter after stepping in for Rattler. The defense's three caused turnovers were a season high.