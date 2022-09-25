ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina football earns 56-20 win over Charlotte behind three TDs from Marshawn Lloyd

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHc9G_0i9GKpjc00

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football got a much-needed victory Saturday after back-to-back SEC losses, beating Charlotte 56-20 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

After a slow start, the Gamecocks (2-2) dominated the 49ers (1-4) in the second half, scoring 35 points and forcing three turnovers.

Run game finally delivers

South Carolina entered the game against Charlotte with 299 total rushing yards over its first three games. Against Charlotte, the team recorded 295 yards, led by 169 from Marshawn Lloyd. He scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 16-yard run in which he hurdled a Charlotte defender.

LIVE UPDATES:South Carolina football score vs. Charlotte: Live updates from Williams-Brice Stadium

2023 SCHEDULE:South Carolina football’s 2023 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

Wake Forest transfer Christian Beal-Smith also logged his first two touchdowns in a South Carolina jersey in addition to 55 yards. Juju McDowell became the third running back to score with a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The Gamecocks also added 187 passing yards from quarterback Spencer Rattler, but the lone passing touchdown of the game was a 52-yard completion thrown by backup Luke Doty to Arkansas State transfer Corey Rucker in Rucker's first appearance since a preseason injury.

The Gamecocks' 545 offensive yards was only slightly below the Charlotte defense's average yards allowed, 563.

Defense figures out Reynolds

The South Carolina defense struggled in the first half, giving up 132 passing yards and two touchdowns to Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds. In the second half, though, the fifth-year senior lasted less than a quarter. The onslaught from the Gamecocks defense began with a sack by edge rusher Gilber Edmond, who finished with five tackles and two quarterback hurries.

After a three-and-out on the first drive, edge rusher Jordan Burch deflected a pass from Reynolds directly into the hands of linebacker Brad Johnson. Freshman safety DQ Smith then picked off Reynolds on the following drive, after which the Niners pulled him. However, backup quarterback Xavier Williams didn't change things, as he was intercepted shortly after entering by preseason All-American nickelback Cam Smith.

Keeping it simple

This was the first game all season in which the Gamecocks did not attempt some kind of trick play. The offense didn't have to rely on explosive plays to get down the field. South Carolina stuck to what was working, and it paid off — the Gamecocks scored on nine of 11 drives.

Rattler finished his first game without an interception, and the offense didn't fumble or otherwise turn the ball over either until Doty threw a pick in the fourth quarter after stepping in for Rattler. The defense's three caused turnovers were a season high.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Charlotte

There were plenty of faces in the crowd Saturday when South Carolina hosted Charlotte for its third home game of the year. The Gamecocks, who improved to 2-2 with a 56-20 win, continued their streak of selling out all home games this season. With a Family Weekend under the lights,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'

Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
WTOP

Hurricane Ian moves SC State-South Carolina game to Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s home game with South Carolina State has been moved up from Saturday to Thursday night due the approach of Hurricane Ian. South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner announced the switch Tuesday. The approaching storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this week.
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Beamer balances differing offensive outputs

The last two weeks, the South Carolina football team has faced defenses at the opposite ends of the spectrum. The Gamecocks were pummeled against Georgia, which ranks as one of the top-scoring defenses nationally. On Saturday, second-year head coach Shane Beamer saw his offense go against one of the worst defenses in the country, and it brought great results.
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Williams
WBTV

Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#49ers#American Football#College Football#Sec#Wake Forest
wccbcharlotte.com

20 Arrested, 300 Dogs Rescued in Dogfighting Raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News19 WLTX

Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia

Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy