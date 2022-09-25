ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSDK

Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Dunn
1070 KHMO-AM

No, There is NOT a Serial Killer Targeting Women in Missouri

It's apparently spreading like wildfire on social media that there's a serial killer targeting women in Missouri. One problem with the claim...it's simply not true according to police. KMBC in Kansas City is reporting that a video on TikTok claimed there was a serial killer on the loose that was...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Fixing Missouri child welfare: Darrell Missey has it backwards

In his masterful biography The Power Broker, Robert Caro describes how New York City’s “master builder” Robert Moses, became a master destroyer of communities because of a fundamental misunderstanding. Moses thought that if he just blasted enough highways through enough neighborhoods it would end the city’s chronic traffic congestion.  But each time he opened a new […] The post Fixing Missouri child welfare: Darrell Missey has it backwards appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
missouristate.edu

Missouri sees growth in Amish communities

The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Child Safety#Lifehacks#Childhood Safety Week#Ge
krcgtv.com

Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
ROCHEPORT, MO
khqa.com

87K pounds of meat recalled in Illinois, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri. Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois is recalling various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made...
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

Missouri reports 6,636 new COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,636 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 23rd. That’s a drop of 1,456 from the previous week’s total or 18 percent. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve County...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon approves new rules for safe conduct of pedestrians

O'Fallon has followed suit with municipalities around the St. Louis area in approving an update to city policies to keep pedestrians and motor vehicles drivers safe on city roadways. At its Sept. 22 meeting, the City Council approved a bill sponsored by Mayor Bill Hennessy and fully supported by the...
O'FALLON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy