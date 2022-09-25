Read full article on original website
Highway Patrol asks drivers and farmers to be alert during harvest season
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol put out a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for farm machinery as the harvest season gets into full swing. According to the release, "Farmers across the state have started harvesting their crops and will be doing so for the next several weeks."
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
Safety and license plate readers are topics at Missouri transportation conference in Columbia
Hundreds of people are expected to be in Columbia for the next three days for Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which opens Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Cole Duenckel tells 939 the Eagle that 400 to 500 professionals...
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
KSDK
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
Missouri receives around $35.7 million for electric vehicle chargers
The state of Missouri is receiving around $35.7 million to add more electric vehicle charging ports along highways in the state.
No, There is NOT a Serial Killer Targeting Women in Missouri
It's apparently spreading like wildfire on social media that there's a serial killer targeting women in Missouri. One problem with the claim...it's simply not true according to police. KMBC in Kansas City is reporting that a video on TikTok claimed there was a serial killer on the loose that was...
Fixing Missouri child welfare: Darrell Missey has it backwards
In his masterful biography The Power Broker, Robert Caro describes how New York City’s “master builder” Robert Moses, became a master destroyer of communities because of a fundamental misunderstanding. Moses thought that if he just blasted enough highways through enough neighborhoods it would end the city’s chronic traffic congestion. But each time he opened a new […] The post Fixing Missouri child welfare: Darrell Missey has it backwards appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5 million in Missouri Medicaid fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles woman was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for her role in a $2.5 million fraud involving Missouri’s Medicaid program. Barbara Martin was ordered to pay $2,566,989 to Missouri’s Medicaid program and $58,295 to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
87K pounds of meat recalled in Illinois, Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri. Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois is recalling various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made...
Missouri reports 6,636 new COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,636 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 23rd. That’s a drop of 1,456 from the previous week’s total or 18 percent. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve County...
State’s Annual Request For Christmas Tree Donation Draws Backlash At The Lake
There’s been listener reaction to news that The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to state residents to provide a Christmas Tree for the Governor’s mansion lawn. The agency has announced it’s seeking a 30 to 40 foot eastern white pine, Norway spruce, or eastern red cedar and...
O’Fallon approves new rules for safe conduct of pedestrians
O'Fallon has followed suit with municipalities around the St. Louis area in approving an update to city policies to keep pedestrians and motor vehicles drivers safe on city roadways. At its Sept. 22 meeting, the City Council approved a bill sponsored by Mayor Bill Hennessy and fully supported by the...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
Which City did a website rank as “Best for Fall Fun” in Missouri?
There are tons of great places to enjoy the fall across the Show-Me State of Missouri. But according to one website, there is one town that does Fall better than all the rest, and no it's not St. Louis or Kansas City...so which town is it?. According to the travel...
