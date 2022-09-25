ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

Player of the Game: Slippery Rock’s Jeff Marx

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) -Slippery Rock defensive lineman Jeff Marx was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Saturday night’s 30-2 win over Seton Hill in week four of the college football season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Football Football Game of the Week.

Marx finished with a career high 2.5 sacks and 3 tackles-for-loss in the win.

With the win, Slippery Rock improves to 4-0 overall on the season.

