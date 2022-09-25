Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Onimusha Anime Series Looks Violent And Bloody In First Images From Netflix
Capcom's classic game series Onimusha is making a comeback as an anime adaptation that will be available on Netflix at an unrevealed date. As part of several reveals from Netflix Anime, five images for the upcoming series were revealed. Similar to the recent Tekken: Bloodline series, Onimusha will combine 3D...
Gamespot
The Last Of Us HBO Max Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here
Fans of the video game The Last of Us will be pleasantly pleased, as the first teaser trailer for the upcoming HBO Max TV series has arrived. Set to the song "Alone and Forsaken" by Hank Williams, the first look at the show delivers the high tension and horror you've come to expect from the series. Take a look at the almost two-minute-long teaser below.
Gamespot
HBO Max's The Last of Us Trailer Breakdown
The first teaser trailer for HBO Max's The Last of US upcoming TV show, based on the best-selling video game, has arrived. Until now, we've only seen a handful of stills, but now we get our first look at Joel (Pedro Pascal) Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and even a Clicker making some noise and giving us a nice jump scare at the end.
Gamespot
New On HBO Max In October 2022: White Lotus Season 2, The Vow Season 2
HBO Max is getting even bigger in October, with more new movies and TV shows to watch--including original content. October means Halloween, and while HBO is of course getting lots of horror picks, there is also some nice variety with other picks also deserving of your attention. At the very...
Gamespot
Live Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Show Reveals 20 New Cast Members
A huge new list of cast members has been announced for Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender project, including some big names and important characters. The new additions include George Takei, Prey's Amber Midthunder, Community's Danny Pudi, and many more. Here are the full list of new cast members, and...
Forget Private Jet Controversies: Kris Jenner Admits To Buying Whole Apartment To Wrap Gifts And Then Forgetting About It
The Kardashians and Jenners get called out for a lot of things, from multiple Kim Kardashian PhotoShop fails to Kylie Jenner’s private jet flex. The family makes such an obscene amount of money — the two previously mentioned sisters are actual billionaires — that we normal folk simply cannot fathom living our lives the way the reality stars do. But when it comes to being unrelatable, matriarch Kris Jenner may have taken the cake in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, when she admitted that she had an entire Beverly Hills condo in which to do her gift-wrapping, and that she’d forgotten it was there.
Gamespot
Diego Luna Explains Why Andor Is The Real "Shoots First" Guy In Star Wars
Cassian Andor was introduced six years ago in the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and is now the focus of the aptly-titled series Andor on Disney+. In the series, we get Andor's backstory and what led him to the doorstep of the Rebel Alliance, but not everything he does is for the greater good or the most honorable.
Gamespot
Netflix Is Opening New Mobile Game Studio
Netflix's push into mobile games has been critically well-received, in part because the streaming giant has made smart partnerships to bring over successful games like Into the Breach and Before Your Eyes, along with original publishing deals for games like Poinpy. But the company is now preparing to take the next step with its own newly built internal studio.
Gamespot
Final Suspense-Filled Halloween Ends Trailer Teases The Unmasking Of Michael Myers
Universal Pictures has released the final trailer for Halloween Ends, which will be coming to theaters and Peacock on October 14. Reportedly, the film will be Jamie Lee Curtis' final appearance in the franchise, and the same for Nick Castle--who portrays Michael Myers. The new two-minute clip brings the long-running...
Gamespot
Deadpool 3 Gets MCU Release Date, Hugh Jackman As Wolverine
If you were expecting a big Deadpool announcement at Disney's D23 expo earlier this month, you might've been disappointed. But since when has Deadpool ever played by the rules of other Marvel movies--MCU or not? Instead of taking the stage at a big expo, Ryan Reynolds himself announced the release date for his third outing as the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3 from his couch, along with a cameo from a friend.
Gamespot
Nier Automata Anime Gets Teaser, Will Descend In January
The Nier Automata anime only got a very brief teaser when it was announced back in February, but this weekend's Aniplex Online Fest gave us a much better look at the project. It's scheduled to arrive in January 2023, and you can check out the introduction below. "A helix repeating...
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Trailer Showcases High-End Visual Features On PC
We're less than a month away from Gotham Knights, and WB Montreal is using the time it has left to showcase the game's visual features for those who will play on PC. From ray tracing and 4K to ultrawide mode and ultra-high framerate options, the PC version of the open-world action-RPG may wind up the prettiest and smoothest version of them all when it arrives in October.
Gamespot
James Earl Jones "Steps Back" As Darth Vader's Voice, As AI Takes Over The Role
James Earl Jones is one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood and gave life to the most iconic cinematic villain, Darth Vader for 45 years, providing the cyborg sorcerer with his menacing, baritone delivery. In the Disney+ series, Jones is credited as the voice of Darth Vader, but it was partially assisted with some serious technical wizardry.
Gamespot
Batman: Beyond the White Knight #5 - Book Five
Gotham’s most wanted, Jackie Quinzel, has been spotted at Wayne Industries! Now it’s up to the former vigilante Bruce Wayne and his new sidekick, The Joker, to break her out. But Derek Powers is always one step ahead, with tech ready to combat any tricks they may have up their sleeves. Is the dynamic duo doomed? Plus, the showdown you’ve been waiting for…Jason Todd versus Dick Grayson! Who’s the best Robin? Find out this issue!
Gamespot
Action Comics #1047 - Kal-El Returns, Chapter One: Double Sun / Red Moon, Part One
In the aftermath of Superman's epic Warworld Revolution, the Man of Steel is back on Earth and stronger than he's ever been! As he and Steel join forces to remake Metropolis as a true City of Tomorrow, two of Superman's most iconic villains take notice...and they have plans of their own. Meanwhile, Superman's meddling on Warworld has had unforeseen consequences: he's awakened an enemy so ancient and powerful, even this stronger-than-ever Superman will need the whole Super-Family to face it. Introducing new characters and beginning this new chapter in Superman's mythology, don't miss the kickoff to the countdown to Action Comics #1050!
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
Gamespot
Why Marvel Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's T'challa
In an interview with Empire, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained the decision to not recast T'Challa in the MCU. Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020, two years after Black Panther's release. "It just felt like it was much too soon to recast," Feige said. "Stan Lee...
Gamespot
Every Upcoming Star Wars Game
There are a whole bunch of Star Wars projects in the works, including several movies and streaming series, but they all pale in comparison to the vast number of Star Wars video games on the horizon. From multiple publishers and across multiple genres, the current slate of Star Wars games is extensive and should have something for both longtime fans and younger players looking to get into the Star Wars universe.
Gamespot
Detective Comics #1064 - Gotham Nocturne Overture, Part 3 / The Coda Part 3 of 3
It’s a tango to the death as Batman dances with an old flame while trying not to catch on fire. Using the new information about “black noise,” Batman investigates the music box in his possession some more, which leads him to question whether music is actually able to contain physics-altering properties. Later, this theory is tested with Two-Face.
Gamespot
Tim Drake: Robin #1 - Tim Drake: Robin
Step aside, Damian—the world’s favorite Robin has got this! That’s right, after years away, Tim Drake is taking center stage in a brand-spanking-new Robin series of his very own!. A mystery over a year in the making takes shape, as a new villain who’s been hounding Tim...
