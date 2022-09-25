Ursuline grounds down Chaney for big win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A huge Saturday night matchup lived up to the hype, with Ursuline edging out previously unbeaten Chaney 23-20.

Chaney down three but on the move, Jawann Harmon takes the carry and punches it in, no fumble — refs eventually say TD, 20-17 Chaney with the lead.

Ursuline would respond, Christian Lynch bouncing this run outside and taking it deep into Cowboys territory, barely stepping out inside the 5-yard line, and Lynch would punch it the touchdown run to give the Irish the lead back.

And it was the Christian Lynch Show in the second half, as he breaks off another big run, this time a 20-yarder to put Ursuline up 30-20.

Chaney wouldn’t go away, as Bryson Douglas for Chaney returned the ensuing kickoff to cut the lead back to 30-27.

But the Irish ground game continued to get first downs, putting the game on ice, taking down Chaney 30-27.

