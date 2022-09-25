ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Ursuline grounds down Chaney for big win

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1uCQ_0i9GJamA00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A huge Saturday night matchup lived up to the hype, with Ursuline edging out previously unbeaten Chaney 23-20.

Chaney down three but on the move, Jawann Harmon takes the carry and punches it in, no fumble — refs eventually say TD, 20-17 Chaney with the lead.

Chaney High School Football Schedule

Ursuline would respond, Christian Lynch bouncing this run outside and taking it deep into Cowboys territory, barely stepping out inside the 5-yard line, and Lynch would punch it the touchdown run to give the Irish the lead back.

Ursuline High School Football Schedule

And it was the Christian Lynch Show in the second half, as he breaks off another big run, this time a 20-yarder to put Ursuline up 30-20.

Chaney wouldn’t go away, as Bryson Douglas for Chaney returned the ensuing kickoff to cut the lead back to 30-27.

But the Irish ground game continued to get first downs, putting the game on ice, taking down Chaney 30-27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Pepper Pike, OH
Sports
Pepper Pike, OH
Education
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Pepper Pike, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cowboys#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Irish#The Christian Lynch Show#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
WKBN

WKBN

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy