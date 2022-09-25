Slippery Rock shines on WKBN College Game of the Week

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock rolled past Seton Hill 30-2 Saturday in the PSAC West opener for both teams.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to see complete highlights of The Rock and Griffins.

SRU Quarterback Noah Grover completed 21-37 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Jacob Odom caught five passes for 42 yards, while Cohen Russell made four receptions for 55 yards.

Kyle Sheets added 3 receptions for 49 yards, while tight end Max Maciejewski finished with three receptions for 33 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass.

Chris D’Or led The Rock on the ground with 70 yards. Isiah Edwards finished with 50 yards and a touchdown. Chris Wells also scored a touchdown on the ground.

With the win, Slippery Rock improves to 4-0 overall, and 1-0 in PSAC West action. The Rock returns to action next Saturday on the road at IUP.

Seton Hill drops to 0-4, and 0-1 in conference play. The Griffins will visit Gannon next Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.