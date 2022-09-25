ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

Slippery Rock shines on WKBN College Game of the Week

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock rolled past Seton Hill 30-2 Saturday in the PSAC West opener for both teams.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Player of the Game: Slippery Rock’s Jeff Marx

Watch the video above to see complete highlights of The Rock and Griffins.

SRU Quarterback Noah Grover completed 21-37 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Jacob Odom caught five passes for 42 yards, while Cohen Russell made four receptions for 55 yards.

Kyle Sheets added 3 receptions for 49 yards, while tight end Max Maciejewski finished with three receptions for 33 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass.

Chris D’Or led The Rock on the ground with 70 yards. Isiah Edwards finished with 50 yards and a touchdown. Chris Wells also scored a touchdown on the ground.

With the win, Slippery Rock improves to 4-0 overall, and 1-0 in PSAC West action. The Rock returns to action next Saturday on the road at IUP.

Seton Hill drops to 0-4, and 0-1 in conference play. The Griffins will visit Gannon next Saturday.

