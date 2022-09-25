Chagrin Falls vs. Kenston girls soccer: State champion Tigers claim headliner, 2-1, maintain No. 1 in Crop

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Related
News-Herald.com
Geneva vs. Chagrin Falls volleyball: Eagles recover from slow start to down Tigers, 3-1
A slow start didn’t faze Geneva when it traveled to Chagrin Falls on Sept. 27 for a cross-division CVC match. The Eagles stretched their wings as they won the next three sets to take the match, 3-1, but the Tigers made them have to work for all of those set wins.
News-Herald.com
Beaumont vs. Lutheran West girls soccer: Blue Streaks bombard on new pitch’s dedication day, 5-0
Thankfully for all parties involved Sept. 26 as Beaumont welcomed Lutheran West, the rain held off until about the 76th minute. That downpour wasn’t appreciated, as the Blue Streaks’ new on-campus St. Angela Merici Field was being dedicated on this particular afternoon. The downpour Beaumont applied to break...
Week 6 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 6 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: A junior, Alfieri rushed for three touchdowns and...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch
We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News-Herald.com
Clippers wrapping up season; Captains, Hillcats fall in championship series | Guardians minors roundup for Sept. 25
Will Brennan finally hit so much, he hit his way from Columbus to Cleveland for its division title run. But as the Clippers are the last minor-league team playing out the string, they got reinforcements. Lake County and Lynchburg bowed out in the championship series in tough losses. Triple-A Columbus...
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
No Browns bets on game day: Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers will have sportsbooks, but with some strings attached
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Professional sports teams are getting into the sports gambling business, but don’t plan to bet in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium on the Cleveland Browns right before kickoff. The Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians were all approved for sports betting licenses, letting them build retail sportsbooks...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett 'alert and responsive' following car crash
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-car car crash in Medina County on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News. The accident occurred on State Road just south of State...
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Video: Bodycam released from Myles Garrett’s rollover crash
The Medina County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from the rollover crash that sent Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to the hospital Monday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Herald.com
Things To Do
Madison’s Carl Baldassarre brings ‘The Soul of Led Zeppelin’ to Lorain Palace. About eight years ago, Carl Baldassarre grew his hair, threw it in a man bun and traded his business blazers for a leather jacket and some Steven Tyler-esque scarves. He hasn’t looked back since. After logging four successful decades in...
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
Calling all actors: Marvel movie filming in Ohio
If you're a superstar in the making, now might be the chance to get your big break.
Cleveland show up in air after Post Malone postpones weekend concert
Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What we know today about Myles Garrett’s car crash, whether the Post Malone concert is happening in Cleveland tonight, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get up to date on the latest we know about Myles Garrett’s car crash in Medina County, whether Post Malone’s...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Where has the money come from for Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance campaigns? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s fundraising edge over Republican J.D. Vance in the Senate race largely is thanks to a wave of small-dollar donations from around the country. We’re talking about the campaigns on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour...
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
Comments / 0