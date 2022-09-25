ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

2d ago

Y’all gonna elect Josh Green, a San Francisco democrat for governor, this act will not be a punishable crime here anymore. After him and Biden get through with Hawaii, it’ll no longer be Hawaii

hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu rail begins emergency scenario drills with first responders

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and Hitachi Rail will conduct trial runs for Oʻahu’s elevated rail system Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exercise drills near the Aloha Stadium Station will be in partnership with the city’s first responders for hypothetical emergency scenarios.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Federal authorities seeing uptick in ghost gun seizures in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Homeland Security Investigations, it’s not a matter of if, but when it’ll confiscate the next ghost gun. HSI saidthe seizures of these unserialized and untraceable weapons are getting larger. “Now we’re coming across 20 to 30 guns at a time,” said HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John Tobon . In […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua, Kaneohe

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, Sept. 26 in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks, said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Kapolei woman, 27, identified as victim in deadly fall at Luakaha Falls

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed after falling from Luakaha Falls as 27-year-old Christyn Fragas of Kapolei. Fragas died after falling approximately 40 to 50 feet from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanau on Thursday, Sept. 22. The official cause and manner of her death is still pending, the ME’s office said.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Hawaii man arrested after bomb threat to elementary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said an arrest has been made after they received reports of a bomb threat sent to the Koloa Elementary School administration. According to KPD, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly called the elementary’s administration and threatened that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old Oahu man died after an apparent drowning while diving in Kaneohe Bay, Friday morning. Multiple rescue crews responded to a call about a missing diver just before 11 a.m. According to the 911 call, the diver was last seen between Kipapa Island and Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Kaneohe Bay.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Residents attend 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action. A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Updated: 7 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaiian Humane Society finds no proof of animal abuse at Kaaawa K9 facility

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A dog shelter called Kaaawa K9 Rescue has caught the attention of the Hawaiian Humane Society, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared on line. The rescue company owner tells KITV4 a dispute with the landlord has a lot to do with the issues. She says she was denied access to the property for three days. A former employee says otherwise. Everyone's first priority however is the same, the safety of the dogs.
KAAAWA, HI
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI

