HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A dog shelter called Kaaawa K9 Rescue has caught the attention of the Hawaiian Humane Society, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared on line. The rescue company owner tells KITV4 a dispute with the landlord has a lot to do with the issues. She says she was denied access to the property for three days. A former employee says otherwise. Everyone's first priority however is the same, the safety of the dogs.

KAAAWA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO