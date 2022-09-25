Read full article on original website
KITV.com
6 snorkelers rescued in waters off Kahe Point Bach Park in West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Six snorkelers had to be rescued in waters off of Leeward Oahu on Monday. Crews with Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to Kahe Point Beach Park just after 10 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Raised crosswalks coming to various Oahu neighborhoods in effort to improve safety
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, another round of raised crosswalks are being constructed in neighborhoods across Oahu. The new project will start in Kailua along Kailua Road. Officials said raised crosswalks are meant to slow down cars and make areas like school zones are safer for pedestrians. Crews will start...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu rail begins emergency scenario drills with first responders
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and Hitachi Rail will conduct trial runs for Oʻahu’s elevated rail system Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exercise drills near the Aloha Stadium Station will be in partnership with the city’s first responders for hypothetical emergency scenarios.
KITV.com
Man charged on two drug counts for selling cocaine at Hawaii Kai park
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man was charged Monday on two felony counts for allegedly selling cocaine on two occasions at a Hawaii Kai Park. On or around Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, 2022, Sam Mafi, 32, allegedly sold cocaine at the Kamiloiki Community Park in Hawaii Kai.
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
Federal authorities seeing uptick in ghost gun seizures in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — For Homeland Security Investigations, it’s not a matter of if, but when it’ll confiscate the next ghost gun. HSI saidthe seizures of these unserialized and untraceable weapons are getting larger. “Now we’re coming across 20 to 30 guns at a time,” said HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John Tobon . In […]
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
KITV.com
Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua, Kaneohe
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, Sept. 26 in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks, said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
KITV.com
Kapolei woman, 27, identified as victim in deadly fall at Luakaha Falls
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed after falling from Luakaha Falls as 27-year-old Christyn Fragas of Kapolei. Fragas died after falling approximately 40 to 50 feet from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanau on Thursday, Sept. 22. The official cause and manner of her death is still pending, the ME’s office said.
Hawaii man arrested after bomb threat to elementary
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department said an arrest has been made after they received reports of a bomb threat sent to the Koloa Elementary School administration. According to KPD, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly called the elementary’s administration and threatened that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused in murder of former Hawaii woman deemed fit to stand trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing has been found fit to stand trial. Larry Millete is accused of murdering his wife, Radford High School graduate May “Maya” Millete. The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan....
KITV.com
Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old Oahu man died after an apparent drowning while diving in Kaneohe Bay, Friday morning. Multiple rescue crews responded to a call about a missing diver just before 11 a.m. According to the 911 call, the diver was last seen between Kipapa Island and Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Kaneohe Bay.
Increase in homicide, rape, other crimes on Oahu
The violent crime survey compares Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year and last year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents attend 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action. A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KITV.com
Hawaiian Humane Society finds no proof of animal abuse at Kaaawa K9 facility
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A dog shelter called Kaaawa K9 Rescue has caught the attention of the Hawaiian Humane Society, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared on line. The rescue company owner tells KITV4 a dispute with the landlord has a lot to do with the issues. She says she was denied access to the property for three days. A former employee says otherwise. Everyone's first priority however is the same, the safety of the dogs.
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
Questions answered over Oahu’s red light cameras
Motorcycles and mopeds can still be cited through the cameras, but rolling stops by any kind of vehicle will not clock as a violation.
LIST: 600+ crime reports to HPD in past week
There have been more than 600 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
