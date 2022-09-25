Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Returns To The Lineup For Columbus In Series Finale Against Toledo
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band celebrates 50 years of 'Grease'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday's halftime show was "electrifying." The Ohio State Marching University Marching Band took fans back to Rydell High to celebrate 50 years of the musical "Grease." The Best Damn Band in the Land's performance during halftime of the Wisconsin game featured songs originally heard in the...
Hanley Investment Group closes sale of 139,486-square-foot shopping center in Ohio
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio. Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman and President Ed Hanley, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the...
