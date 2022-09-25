ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Man injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Driver flees scene after striking motorcyclist in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on South 5th Street through the intersection when it was hit by the sedan that was traveling southbound.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Ashland man arrested for malicious wounding in truck stop shooting

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover arrested a man who allegedly attempted to shoot another man in a tuck stop parking lot. On Sunday, Sept. 25, deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck stop on a reported shooting. On the scene, they spoke with a man who said that a black man fired two shots from a handgun at him in the parking lot after the two had a disagreement inside the business.
ASHLAND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek Glen Allen burglary suspect

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly stole personal belongings from an apartment in Glen Allen last month. Police responded Aug. 24 to the 4100 block of Fairlake Lane in the Oakbrook Apartments southwest of the intersection of Gaskins and Springfield roads. A...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
cbs19news

Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon. Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
CHESTERFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy