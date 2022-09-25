Read full article on original website
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
NBC12
Man injured after shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
Police searching for missing 58-year-old Richmond woman
Virginia State Police and Richmond City Police Department are currently searching for a missing Richmond woman.
NBC12
Driver flees scene after striking motorcyclist in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a female motorcyclist injured after colliding with a silver or gray sedan. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on South 5th Street through the intersection when it was hit by the sedan that was traveling southbound.
NBC12
Ashland man arrested for malicious wounding in truck stop shooting
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover arrested a man who allegedly attempted to shoot another man in a tuck stop parking lot. On Sunday, Sept. 25, deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck stop on a reported shooting. On the scene, they spoke with a man who said that a black man fired two shots from a handgun at him in the parking lot after the two had a disagreement inside the business.
Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business.
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man on a motorcycle killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
Hit-and-run-driver wanted after woman critically injured in downtown Richmond
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash in downtown Richmond Sunday evening that left a woman critically injured.
Henrico Police looking for stolen car
According to police, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 8. The owner of the car, a Nissan Altima, said it had been stolen the week prior on the 700 block of Copper Creek Lane in the western part of the County.
Pedestrian identified in fatal Saturday night crash in Henrico
Police have confirmed the identity of the man who was fatally hit in Eastern Henrico County Saturday night.
Henrico Police seek Glen Allen burglary suspect
Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly stole personal belongings from an apartment in Glen Allen last month. Police responded Aug. 24 to the 4100 block of Fairlake Lane in the Oakbrook Apartments southwest of the intersection of Gaskins and Springfield roads. A...
cbs19news
Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
Police ID man killed walking along busy Henrico road
Police have released the name of the 52-year-old man killed walking along a busy road in Henrico County Saturday night.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
Man charged with murder of woman in Richmond ‘domestic-related’ incident
A man is in custody following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department into a homicide in the neighborhood of Jahnke.
I-95 North reopened after crash in Petersburg
Drivers looking to travel north from Petersburg are asked to avoid Interstate 95 as a multi-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes but one.
NBC12
Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon. Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the...
NBC12
Truck driver sentenced for Chesterfield school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man will spend time behind bars following a crash that happened back in April involving a school bus. The school bus landed in a ravine after being struck by a pickup truck on Hull Street Road. Good samaritans raced to the scene to save the driver and special needs students on board.
