HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover arrested a man who allegedly attempted to shoot another man in a tuck stop parking lot. On Sunday, Sept. 25, deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck stop on a reported shooting. On the scene, they spoke with a man who said that a black man fired two shots from a handgun at him in the parking lot after the two had a disagreement inside the business.

ASHLAND, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO