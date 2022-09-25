Iowa junior linebacker Jestin Jacobs is having surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season, coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday. Jacobs initially suffered a soft-tissue injury against South Dakota State in Week 1, missed the next two games before returning against Rutgers last week, only to have the injury get worse after playing limited snaps in Saturday's game.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO