Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 program reportedly calls special meeting, likely related to potential firing of head coach
Something is brewing in Georgia Tech’s athletic department. On Sunday, it was reported that the Georgia Tech Athletic Association had called a special meeting to be held on Monday. The meeting is potentially bad news for Yellow Jacket head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury. At 10-28...
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt jumps on bandwagon for one B1G program to potentially run the table to Indy
Joel Klatt tweeted about a B1G school that he thinks can easily can into the B1G title game with how the rest of their schedule is. He thinks they could get to Indianapolis undefeated or with one loss. Minnesota is the team that Klatt thinks will be representing the B1G...
Terry Bradshaw Reportedly Had Strange Warning for Saints QB Jameis Winston
Terry Bradshaw continues to steal headlines across the NFL this week. It started with some on-air struggles during FOX NFL Sunday and continued after a strange message he had for New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Bradshaw said to Winston, “Be careful, you might...
NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News
It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
Eric Bieniemy Ripped By Former Player: NFL World Reacts
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was ripped by a former player on social media on Sunday night. Earlier on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got into a heated argument with his offensive coordinator prior to halftime on Sunday. Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy ripped the team's offensive coordinator. "All...
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia edges Alabama at No. 1, while Oklahoma tumbles in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Its lead was cut, but Georgia remains No. 1 ahead of Alabama in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Oklahoma tumbled after a shocking loss.
Paul Finebaum: 'Georgia fans are in one of most dismal stretches of football they'll see'
One of the most challenging parts of being the defending national champion is simply dealing with the heavy burden of expectations. Just ask Georgia, which has many fans less than pleased after a 39-22 win over Kent State over the weekend. Reality, though, is the Bulldogs are likely to be...
Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety
Dan Orlovsky is channeling his inner William Wallace. The former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst felt a weight… The post Dan Orlovsky Has Perfect Reaction After Jimmy Garoppolo Runs Out of Endzone for Safety appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown
It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon’s offensive coordinator blames LeBron James for player movement in high school: ‘They wanna be on a super team’
Over the last decade, the landscape that makes up both high school and collegiate sports has been dramatically impacted by the idea that players should be empowered to play wherever they want. It has forever changed the way in which players can transfer from one school to another. While transferring...
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm includes 10 B1G teams following Week 4
College football bowl projections are getting updated coming out of Week 4, and CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm is now predicting double-digit B1G teams to be playing in the postseason. The most recent addition to Palm’s projections is Rutgers. In spite of a 27-10 loss to Iowa over the weekend,...
CFB analyst Joel Klatt names his updated top 10 following Week 4
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt considers there to be a big gap between the top three teams and the rest of his top 10 college football teams. Klatt considers Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama to be the best teams in the country. Who would join that trio in...
NFL Fans Rip Troy Aikman for ‘Uncalled For’ Shot at Indiana Football
Apparently, Troy Aikman didn’t heed the wise words of his mother when he was growing… The post NFL Fans Rip Troy Aikman for ‘Uncalled For’ Shot at Indiana Football appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date
Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
Standouts from week five of high school football
We’re midway through the regular season of high school football. The weekend provided the opportunity to take a continued look at many blue-chip prospects in action across the country. Several prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 cycles caught our eye. Please note that while extensive, this is not...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases updated top 4 following Week 4
It was another exciting Saturday for college football fans across the country. Teams like Michigan and Clemson received scares; even Georgia fans could not feel too comfortable about their team’s performance against Kent State. Oklahoma is licking its wounds after a loss to Kansas State, and USC barely survived...
Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
NFL・
Outsider.com
564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0