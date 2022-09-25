ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News

It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Eric Bieniemy Ripped By Former Player: NFL World Reacts

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was ripped by a former player on social media on Sunday night. Earlier on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got into a heated argument with his offensive coordinator prior to halftime on Sunday. Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy ripped the team's offensive coordinator. "All...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown

It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
NBA
247Sports

2023 five-star Aaron Bradshaw sets commitment date

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has set his commitment for November 16th, he posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. On his Instagram, Bradshaw posted a photo of his final seven programs with a countdown to the mid-November date with the caption: "decision decisions". Early in the afternoon on Monday his mother then clarified to 247Sports, that Bradshaw's post was in fact the countdown to his announcement.
SPORTS
On3.com

Standouts from week five of high school football

We’re midway through the regular season of high school football. The weekend provided the opportunity to take a continued look at many blue-chip prospects in action across the country. Several prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 cycles caught our eye. Please note that while extensive, this is not...
HIGH SCHOOL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases updated top 4 following Week 4

It was another exciting Saturday for college football fans across the country. Teams like Michigan and Clemson received scares; even Georgia fans could not feel too comfortable about their team’s performance against Kent State. Oklahoma is licking its wounds after a loss to Kansas State, and USC barely survived...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
NFL
