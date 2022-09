TORONTO -- From a near August collapse to a late September clinch. What seemed predestined when the New York Yankees were the best team in baseball in the first half of the season and looked doubtful with their subpar play in the second half, was made official Tuesday night. A 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays gave the Yankees their 20th American League East title.

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO