Texas A&M Aggies Get AP Top 25 Bump
The Aggies return home to host Mississippi State after beating Arkansas, a win that fueled their rise in the poll.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
fox4news.com
Police: 17-year-old avoided metal detectors to sneak in gun to Richardson ISD football game
Dallas police say someone flagged down officers after they saw someone trying to sneak a gun into the stadium through a fence. A 17-year-old, who wasn't a student at either school, was found with the gun.
KTEN.com
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel
Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
KXII.com
Explosion reported at Sherman’s Kaiser Aluminum, starts small fire
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman fire officials said an explosion rocked Kaiser Aluminum over the weekend. It happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. Kaiser said it believes the explosion occurred within one of its furnaces, and there was a small fire. Sherman fire said no one reported injuries, and the department...
KLTV
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night. The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Tamiya Lashae McGee of Arlington on outstanding warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violating her Parole. Her bond is $21,500.
ksstradio.com
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge
A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
Texas AG Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident and founder of DFW Chinese American Story eGarden, Cheryl Pierrelouis
From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage. Tell our readers a little about yourself.
'We're pulling through': Two adults released from hospital, two children remain following Garland house explosion
GARLAND, Texas — Sunday marked exactly six weeks since Gloria Godinez got the frantic calls that her family's home had exploded with six of her relatives inside. "I was hearing small explosions in the background," Godinez said. Her mother, 54-year-old Paula Reyes, died hours later. He brother, 15-year-old, Angel...
fox4news.com
Driver lost control while racing, resulting in fatal crash in Richardson, investigators say
RICHARDSON, Texas - Authorities said a 29-year-old man died after losing control of his car while racing along President George Bush Turnpike Saturday afternoon. The wreck happened just after 4 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike, near Independence Parkway in Richardson. According to Department of Public...
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested On DWI With 22-Month-Old In SUV
A 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested for DWI a 22-month-old in the SUV at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Britain Marlow reported stopping Dakota Shane Weir around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on FM 1870 for speeding in a blue Ford Edge. The highway patrol reported smelling an alcoholic beverage odor coming from inside the SUV while talking to Weir. When the 33-year-old Sulphur Springs man told the trooper he had an occupational driver’s license, Marlow asked to see the court order for permitted driving hours and locations.
Two arrested following high-speed vehicle pursuit, one facing firearms charges
FORNEY, Texas — Two people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit — one of the men now facing firearms charges. Early Thursday morning, a Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office deputy patrolling the Windmill Farms neighborhood observed a dark-colored Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Windmill Farms Boulevard without their headlights on.
