Watertown, SD

Jake Olson, Watertown boys repeat as ESD golf champions

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
PIERRE — Junior Jake Olson and the Watertown High School boys golf team are still the kings of the Eastern South Dakota Conference.

Olson repeated as the individual champion and helped the Arrows do the same in the team competition during the ESD tournament Saturday at the Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Olson, the defending state Class AA champion, shot a 7-under par 65 to earn medalist honors by one shot over Parker Schultz of Harrisburg. Luke Olson of Pierre was third with a 70 and Kaden Rylance of Watertown and Colby Meyer of Brandon Valley each tied for fourth with 71s.

The ESD title is actually the third for Olson. He won as an eighth-grader in 2019 and has won the last two years. Watertown didn't get to play in the 2020 ESD tourney due to a COVID-19 shutdown at Watertown High School.

Golfers who place in the top 15 earn All-ESD honors. Arrows in the group included Olson, Rylance and Curtis Sneden, who tied for 15th with a 75.

Other Arrow golfers on Saturday included Jaden Solheim (tied for 17th, 76), Ty Lenards (tied for 25th, 79) and Gabe Norberg (tied for 34th, 82).

Watertown will close out its season Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3-4 in the state Class AA tournament at the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

