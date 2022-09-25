ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

3 La. sheriff’s offices granted money from US Dept. of Justice

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over $250,000 in grant money was given to three Louisiana sheriff’s offices by The United State Department of Justice. In total, $253,191 was given to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO). The department of justice says the money will be used to support activities that help prevent and control crime based on each agency’s needs and conditions.
kalb.com

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
WAFB

Town Hall to discuss I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People across the Capital City are holding a Town Hall Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss the I-10 widening project. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said it is nearing the end of its planning phase as the state looks to widen I-10 in both directions, from Acadian Thruway to the I-10/I-110 split near Government Street. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 with major lane restrictions beginning in 2024.
WAFB

Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
WAFB

Free HIV, STI testing available at Main Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Free STI and HIV testing will be available at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Anyone interested in getting tested can stop by from noon until 4 p.m. The address is 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Organizers say the event...
WAFB

WAFB

