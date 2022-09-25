ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civil rights group expanding footprint on Texas-Mexico border

By Julian Resendiz
EL PASO, Texas ( Border Report ) – A civil rights group focusing on migrants is expanding its footprint in Texas.

The El Paso-based Border Network for Human Rights is opening its new center in Presidio on Friday evening and one in Del Rio next Tuesday. The goal is to have advocates carry out community campaigns to educate residents about their civil and human rights under the U.S. Constitution, said BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia.

“The dire reality demands broadening the territory we serve and bringing in more allies to denounce, prevent and hopefully end harassment and discrimination (documented) in the borderland,” Garcia said.

The group every year conducts a survey in minority communities, documenting alleged abuses from law enforcement which residents don’t always report due to fear of retaliation or because of their immigration status.

“The two centers will allow us to increase community (outreach) and enable people to find a much-needed platform to get informed, trained and empowered to defend their most basic human rights,” Garcia said.

Presidio borders Ojinaga, Mexico, while Del Rio sits north of the Rio Grande from Acuna, Mexico. Both cities have large Hispanic populations and a large presence of federal and local law enforcement officers as well.

The centers are part of BNHR’s Frontera Texas Organizing Project.

