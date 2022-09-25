Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wisconsin could add electric vehicle chargers on highways by Spring 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to Wisconsin. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday from the U.S. Transportation Department to begin construction on a nationwide...
WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
State’s first human case of West Nile Virus this year confirmed in Sheboygan County
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A person from Sheboygan County is the first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus this year in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the news Monday afternoon. “This report of the first case of West Nile Virus in a person is a reminder...
Gas prices in Wisconsin now higher than national average
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is now slightly higher than the national average. As of Monday morning, AAA Wisconsin reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $3.76-- nationally it’s $3.72. After declining for 98 consecutive days, the national average reversed course...
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms exit, cool with a risk of frost through mid-week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and scattered storms moved through the area Sunday afternoon into the early evening. Stronger storms produced gusty winds up to 45 mph, along with small hail up to dime size. The wet weather will be exiting the region after sunset Sunday evening, with some clouds overnight into Monday morning. Lows by daybreak Monday in the mid to upper 40s.
