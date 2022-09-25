ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchtown, MT

buttesports.com

Bulldog Boys Soccer Win Again

The Butte High boys soccer team hosted the Helena High Bengals this afternoon at the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex. The first time these teams met, the Bulldogs came back from a 1-3 halftime deficit to win 4-3. Today, the Bulldogs came out on top 5-1. Butte High started a...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

High school football rankings: Helena, Capital poised to go full Vigilante in Class AA

BOZEMAN — And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena's Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team. At least, that's the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital's 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena's 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

Bulldog Teams are Headed to State Golf

For the first time in several years, the Butte High Bulldogs are sending their full Boys and Girls golf teams to Helena for the State AA Golf championships beginning Thursday September 29 at Green Meadows Country Club. The shotgun start begins at 10am on Thursday and Friday. Coach Erik Mankins...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Butte High girls fall to Eagles

The Butte Bulldog Girls’ Soccer team traveled to Missoula Saturday afternoon to take on the Big Sky Eagles. Playing without a few key players, the Bulldogs headed home with a 7 – 0 loss. The game gave multiple Butte High girls the chance to play in their very...
BUTTE, MT
Butte, MT
Butte, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Troopers future of MT MHP

The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 10 new troopers Monday at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the cadets prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office. The new troopers were among 344 applicants...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
agupdate.com

Felton Angus makes move to western Montana

DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
DEER LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana VA event planned to honor veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion

MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
MISSOULA, MT

