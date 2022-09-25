Read full article on original website
Related
buttesports.com
Bulldog Boys Soccer Win Again
The Butte High boys soccer team hosted the Helena High Bengals this afternoon at the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex. The first time these teams met, the Bulldogs came back from a 1-3 halftime deficit to win 4-3. Today, the Bulldogs came out on top 5-1. Butte High started a...
406mtsports.com
High school football rankings: Helena, Capital poised to go full Vigilante in Class AA
BOZEMAN — And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena's Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team. At least, that's the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital's 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena's 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
buttesports.com
Bulldog Teams are Headed to State Golf
For the first time in several years, the Butte High Bulldogs are sending their full Boys and Girls golf teams to Helena for the State AA Golf championships beginning Thursday September 29 at Green Meadows Country Club. The shotgun start begins at 10am on Thursday and Friday. Coach Erik Mankins...
buttesports.com
Butte High girls fall to Eagles
The Butte Bulldog Girls’ Soccer team traveled to Missoula Saturday afternoon to take on the Big Sky Eagles. Playing without a few key players, the Bulldogs headed home with a 7 – 0 loss. The game gave multiple Butte High girls the chance to play in their very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho8.com
Idaho State down to its 3rd-string QB when Bengals face No. 2 Montana Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - When the Idaho State Bengals suit up Saturday afternoon at Holt Arena against No. 2 Montana, ISU will do it with 3rd-string quarterback Sagan Gronauer under center. That's because Hunter Hays suffered an ankle injury over the weekend at Northern Colorado that will hold him out...
Bear found in Helena mobile home park
Authorities tranquilized and captured a black bear in a Helena mobile home park near Bill Roberts Golf Course Tuesday morning.
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek
Mike Richardson is paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River from Gardiner to Terry to his destination.
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
yourbigsky.com
New Troopers future of MT MHP
The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 10 new troopers Monday at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the cadets prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office. The new troopers were among 344 applicants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
agupdate.com
Felton Angus makes move to western Montana
DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
KBZK News
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26
Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
Explainer: Know the difference between grizzly and black bears
The recent spike in bear sightings across Western Montana has prompted MTN News to break down tips about how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears.
NBCMontana
Montana VA event planned to honor veterans
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
montanarightnow.com
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
Comments / 0