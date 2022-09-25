ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

98-0: Stephen F. Austin nearly hits century mark in rout of overmatched NAIA opponent

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234m2h_0i9GHGFK00

Stephen F. Austin delivered the biggest blowout of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks defeated the Warner Royals 98-0 in a game that was a rout before the first quarter was even over. Stephen F. Austin had 35 points after the first quarter and led 59-0 at halftime.

Stephen F. Austin competes at the NCAA’s second-tier FCS level. Warner University, located in Lake Wales, Florida, is an NAIA school and plays three levels lower than the Lumberjacks.

SFA had eight passing touchdowns as the four quarterbacks that saw playing time combined to go 29-of-35 for 478 yards against a clearly overmatched Warner secondary. SFA rushed the ball just 17 times and averaged over seven yards a carry on those attempts. Twelve different players caught a pass for the Lumberjacks and four had at least one catch of 30 yards or more.

Warner, meanwhile, had less than 150 yards of offense. The Royals rushed for just 27 yards as QB Cohen Begue was sacked numerous times. Warner had just nine first downs to SFA’s 28 and turned the ball over four times. SFA was so dominant that it scored those 98 points despite having the ball for just over 20 minutes.

And believe It or not, the Lumberjacks’ output did not set the record for the most points scored in a single game. That record is still held by Portland State as the Vikings put 105 points on Delaware State in 1980. Portland State also is part of the FCS record for the most combined points in a game when they lost 73-68 to Weber State in 2007.

The loss is the fourth blowout Warner has suffered this season too. The Royals are 0-4 and entered the game being outscored 145-32 over its first three games in losses to Kaiser University, West Florida and Florida Memorial University.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Nacogdoches, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lake Wales, FL
Nacogdoches, TX
Sports
Lake Wales, FL
Sports
Nacogdoches, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall near Category 5 strength south of the region near Port Charlotte on Wednesday. Hurricane Ian has been strengthening as the forecast track has shifted further south, potentially sparing Tampa Bay of its most serious impacts. But storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are ...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Accounting Manager Who Stole Nearly $13M From USF is Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Ralph Puglisi, the former accounting manager who embezzled nearly $13 million from the University of South Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. Puglisi, 60, pleaded guilty last year to using company credit cards for more than $12.8 million in charges, a large portion of which went to adult websites as well as travel, home improvements, real estate, wedding costs and other expenses.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
multihousingnews.com

RHP Properties Buys Central Florida MHC

The new owner plans to upgrade the property and also add 20 affordable homes. RHP Properties has acquired Winter Haven, a 55-plus manufactured home community in Winter Haven, Fla. The 238-site property last traded in 2005, when the current seller acquired it for $5.8 million, Polk County records show. Winter...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#Warner University#American Football#Lumberjacks#Fcs#Naia School#Sfa#Royals#Delaware State
aroundosceola.com

8 a.m. update -- We have T.S. Ian; NHC: "Steady to rapid intensification quite possible"

Overnight, Tropical Depression 9 strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian. (Editor's note: my son's name is Ian. This should be a hoot for about a week.) The National Hurricane Center's forecast track has not changed much from Friday night into Saturday morning, projecting a landfall south of Tampa along the Gulf Coast, and bringing the center of the circulation just west of Osceola County, through Lake and Sumter. THAT IS NOT FAR ENOUGH AWAY FROM US TO AVOID SERIOUS TO DIRECT IMPACTS.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New, exclusive FOX Model a game changer in short term weather prediction for tracking tropical systems

The FOX Forecast Center has officially launched the FOX Model, an exclusive high-resolution forecast model that uses the latest computing technology, on FOX Weather. "This is a game-changer for us," FOX Forecast Center executive meteorologist Mike Rawlins said. "And now, we're investing in new technology to run the model faster and at a higher resolution, improving our forecast accuracy every day."
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Tampa Pride on the River 2022

It's not really the end of summer until Pride on the River takes over the Hillsborough for a Saturday afternoon. Last weekend's annual party featured dozens of boats, a Riverside Festival at Armature Works, and of course, top notch drag performers.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Suicide Leaves Grief-Stricken Loved Ones Behind

An hour before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, Pat Oldencamp, 75, looked out from her cottage apartment, located in the backyard of her ex-husband’s West Palm Drive home, and saw him puttering in his kitchen, still the tall, handsome, lanky man she had met years earlier when they were both flight attendants for Eastern Airlines. It was the last time she would see Glenn Leppert, 72, alive.
LAKELAND, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
190K+
Followers
130K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy