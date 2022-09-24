ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford High School Player Spotlight: Jack Damron

The Buford High School varsity football player spotlight is Jack Damron. While sporting the #4 jersey for the Wolves this season, Damron fills the positions of wide receiver and linebacker. During Buford’s home-opener, the 6-foot, 205-pound senior had three tackles, two tackles for a loss and deflected one pass against...
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Ten Gwinnett varsity football games move to Thursday to avoid Hurricane Ian weather

Ten Gwinnett County varsity football games have moved to Thursday from Friday to avoid weather issues related to Hurricane Ian. Among Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Apalachee at Shiloh, Archer at Brookwood, Berkmar at Discovery, Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek, Dacula at Mountain View, Grayson at Newton and South Gwinnett at Parkview games will be played Thursday, the schools involved announced Monday. Hebron Christian’s home game with Oconee County also is rescheduled for Thursday, along with Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian and Lumpkin County at Wesleyan.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Tech fires head coach Geoff Collins, athletic director

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech’s athletic association has fired football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury, according to a Monday announcement from the institution. Both Collins and Stansbury were informed that they were being removed from their positions at the university during a Monday morning meeting open only...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marietta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Buford, GA
Buford, GA
Football
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Buford, GA
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Major Athletic Director Fired On Monday

A prominent Power 5 athletic director has reportedly been fired on Monday morning. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Georgia Tech is set to fire both its head football coach and its athletic director. Football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury are reportedly being ousted.
ATLANTA, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Lady Canes win 16th consecutive Bartow County championship tournament

The Cartersville Lady Canes’ volleyball team won a 16th consecutive Bartow County Championship Tournament title Saturday with a trio of straight sets wins in the event hosted by Cass High School. Cartersville defeated Adairsville in the opening round and Cass in the semifinals. The Hurricanes then faced Adairsville again...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Payne
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Football Player Arrested Sunday Morning

A Georgia sophomore defensive back has reportedly been arrested. Javon Bullard, who played in Saturday's game against Kent State, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a misdemeanor DUI and six other traffic charges, according to On3 Sports. Bullard was booked into jail just before 5 a.m. ET on...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#American Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
wrganews.com

Local Football games rescheduled due to the threat of Inclement weather

Some local High Football games have changed the day and time of the games due to the threat of inclement weather coming from Hurricane Ian:. –Rome High School’s varsity football game versus Woodstock High School has been rescheduled and will be played on Thursday at Woodstock. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News

Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy