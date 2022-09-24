Ten Gwinnett County varsity football games have moved to Thursday from Friday to avoid weather issues related to Hurricane Ian. Among Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Apalachee at Shiloh, Archer at Brookwood, Berkmar at Discovery, Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek, Dacula at Mountain View, Grayson at Newton and South Gwinnett at Parkview games will be played Thursday, the schools involved announced Monday. Hebron Christian’s home game with Oconee County also is rescheduled for Thursday, along with Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian and Lumpkin County at Wesleyan.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO