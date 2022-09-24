Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fallJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPendergrass, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Player Spotlight: Jack Damron
The Buford High School varsity football player spotlight is Jack Damron. While sporting the #4 jersey for the Wolves this season, Damron fills the positions of wide receiver and linebacker. During Buford’s home-opener, the 6-foot, 205-pound senior had three tackles, two tackles for a loss and deflected one pass against...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Ten Gwinnett varsity football games move to Thursday to avoid Hurricane Ian weather
Ten Gwinnett County varsity football games have moved to Thursday from Friday to avoid weather issues related to Hurricane Ian. Among Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Apalachee at Shiloh, Archer at Brookwood, Berkmar at Discovery, Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek, Dacula at Mountain View, Grayson at Newton and South Gwinnett at Parkview games will be played Thursday, the schools involved announced Monday. Hebron Christian’s home game with Oconee County also is rescheduled for Thursday, along with Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian and Lumpkin County at Wesleyan.
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian: Metro Atlanta high schools reschedule Friday football games
ATLANTA - All eyes in the Southeast are on Hurricane Ian. The storm continues to churn its way north, forecasted to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week and impact Georgia by the end of the week. Several metro Atlanta high schools have decided to reschedule or cancel their typical...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Tech fires head coach Geoff Collins, athletic director
ATLANTA - Georgia Tech’s athletic association has fired football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury, according to a Monday announcement from the institution. Both Collins and Stansbury were informed that they were being removed from their positions at the university during a Monday morning meeting open only...
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Canes win 16th consecutive Bartow County championship tournament
The Cartersville Lady Canes’ volleyball team won a 16th consecutive Bartow County Championship Tournament title Saturday with a trio of straight sets wins in the event hosted by Cass High School. Cartersville defeated Adairsville in the opening round and Cass in the semifinals. The Hurricanes then faced Adairsville again...
dawgnation.com
College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News
A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
Breaking: Georgia Football Player Arrested Sunday Morning
A Georgia sophomore defensive back has reportedly been arrested. Javon Bullard, who played in Saturday's game against Kent State, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a misdemeanor DUI and six other traffic charges, according to On3 Sports. Bullard was booked into jail just before 5 a.m. ET on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
wrganews.com
Local Football games rescheduled due to the threat of Inclement weather
Some local High Football games have changed the day and time of the games due to the threat of inclement weather coming from Hurricane Ian:. –Rome High School’s varsity football game versus Woodstock High School has been rescheduled and will be played on Thursday at Woodstock. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
The day before a Clarke County woman was found dead in northeast Georgia earlier this month, she was seen buying several...
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
Fire rips through church in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
