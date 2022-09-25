Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel MavenVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Police: Man dead on Prospect Pkwy in Portsmouth, death investigation underway
Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.
Man arrested in Newport News in connection to two Portsmouth robberies
On Monday, D’Juan Jones Jr., of Portsmouth, was arrested in Newport News. Police say he has been charged in connection to two robberies that occurred in Portsmouth
Officials on scene of possible ordnance in Hampton, homes evacuated
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Fire & Rescue and crews are on the scene of a possible ordnance in the Buckroe Beach area Tuesday afternoon. According to Hampton Fire Chief Anthony Chittum and Hampton Police Division dispatch, the ordnance is on the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue. Several homes nearby...
WAVY News 10
Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk
Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake police investigate Indian River shooting that left 1 dead
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon. The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road. Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing...
Car crash into a local Hampton gas station, caught on surveillance
A car crashed into the building of a 7/11 in Hampton early Tuesday morning. Police have yet to identify the cause of the crash and are still investigating at this time.
Local pastor issues warning about domestic violence following death of Virginia Beach woman
Rev. Tyrone Jackson is the pastor of First Baptist Campostella in Norfolk. Last month, he presided over the funeral service for 40-year-old Marie Covington.
RELATED PEOPLE
Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw trash in his yard
A Norfolk neighborhood is on edge after a homeowner was shot at while confronting a group of people who threw trash in his yard.
Man dead following shooting on Sunrise Ave in Chesapeake
A homicide investigation is now underway after a man died from gunshot wounds in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
NBC12
Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTKR
Everyday Hero: Chesapeake crossing guard called 'amazing' for all she does
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Butts Road Primary School is the location, where on any given weekday morning, you will witness poetry in motion!. At least that is just one of many rave reviews of Chesapeake Police Officer and Crossing Guard Angelique Waterson. She was named a Crossing Guard of the Year...
Suffolk police believe 4-year-old’s death an accident
During a press conference on Tuesday, police said they have no reason to believe that the man who shot and killed his 4-year-old stepson did not do it intentionally.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office: Bank robbery suspect arrested in Illinois
YORKTOWN, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a man accused of robbing a York County bank was just caught in Illinois. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office tweeted about John Michael Craver's arrest. For the past 11 days, deputies have been looking for the man who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway.
Williamsburg residents recount damaging storms
A line of heavy storms rocked parts of Williamsburg Sunday. Trees were uprooted, several homes saw damage, and thousands were left without power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
WAVY News 10
Teen shot, seriously injured in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teen sustained critical injuries in shooting in Newport News on Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of 36th Street, near Chestnut Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located a teenage male who was...
13newsnow.com
Family of Kelvin White is speaking out for first time
In August, Norfolk Police Officer Edmund Hoyt stood trial for voluntary manslaughter. He was accused of killing White in Chesapeake two years ago.
Norfolk Police in need of School Crossing Guards
The City of Norfolk needs school crossing guards and Norfolk Police Department posted on twitter with a call to action to help keep children safe as they walk to school.
Comments / 0