Norman, OK

Walk & Talk: Kansas State moving focus from Oklahoma to Texas Tech is crucial step

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald serves up his thoughts following Kansas State coach Chris Klieman's game-week press conference as his Wildcats prepare to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday. Coming off a huge win over OU, can the Wildcats lock in on the Red Raiders?
MANHATTAN, KS
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I just wanted to recognize I lost my first college head football coach last week in Darrel Mudra. Mudra taught me so much as a player. I was only with Darrell for a couple of years, but he had a huge impact on my life. It was sad for me to lose Coach. (He was) 93 years old, unbelievable life, he lived in football. He started the national championship tradition at North Dakota State in the 60s, and I didn't know that when I played for him in the 80s at Northern Iowa until I went back to North Dakota State and the impact that he had on that football program in that community, as well as the Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa all these schools. I had a number of opportunities to visit with him over the last 10 years, probably not the last two or three though, because of some health issues that Darrel had. But Terry Allen, who I also played for, and I have communicated a lot about how Coach was doing and what a great life Darrel lived and thankful I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him. Just want to rest in peace Coach, you meant the world to me.
MANHATTAN, KS
Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez responds for Kansas State, and to a reporter's question

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The question heading into Kansas State's game Saturday night at Oklahoma was if the Wildcats — and specifically quarterback Adrian Martinez — could bounce back from a baffling loss to Tulane the week before. As Fitz explains, not only did K-State and Martinez respond, but Martinez put on a masterful performance in the Wildcats' 41-34 victory over the sixth-ranked Sooners. And then after the game, he spoke with the media, honestly addressing what the game meant and how disappointed he was in his performance against Tulane, but he also went out of his way to make sure a question asked by GoPowercat's Michael Goens was properly and accurately answered.
MANHATTAN, KS
Adrian Martinez transfer, Nebraska roots highlight media reaction to Kansas State QB's heroic game at Oklahoma

Martinez entered the transfer portal last season after playing four years under now-former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. Martinez enrolled at Kansas State in December. Throughout much of his Nebraska career, he was a fan favorite after throwing for 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns against 30 interceptions. Martinez rushed for 2,301 yards and 35 touchdowns.
MANHATTAN, KS
Top150 prospect Macaleab Rich commits to Kansas State

Macaleab Rich, the No. 129 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Kansas State Wildcats, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound small forward out of East St. Louis (Mo.) committed to Jerome Tang and his program over his other finalists including Illinois-Chicago, Missouri and Ole Miss. "I...
MANHATTAN, KS
