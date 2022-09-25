This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I just wanted to recognize I lost my first college head football coach last week in Darrel Mudra. Mudra taught me so much as a player. I was only with Darrell for a couple of years, but he had a huge impact on my life. It was sad for me to lose Coach. (He was) 93 years old, unbelievable life, he lived in football. He started the national championship tradition at North Dakota State in the 60s, and I didn't know that when I played for him in the 80s at Northern Iowa until I went back to North Dakota State and the impact that he had on that football program in that community, as well as the Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa all these schools. I had a number of opportunities to visit with him over the last 10 years, probably not the last two or three though, because of some health issues that Darrel had. But Terry Allen, who I also played for, and I have communicated a lot about how Coach was doing and what a great life Darrel lived and thankful I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him. Just want to rest in peace Coach, you meant the world to me.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO