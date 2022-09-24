ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Clemson-Boston College will be a night game

CLEMSON — A week after facing N.C. State in primetime, Clemson will match up with Boston College under the lights, as well. The ACC announced the Oct. 8 matchup in Chestnut Hill, Mass., will be played either at 7:30 p.m. on ABC or 8 p.m. on ACC Network. A final decision on the time will be made after the games on Oct. 1.
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Beware of overreaction on Clemson football coordinators

It doesn’t take a professional contrarian to see perils in taking No. 5 Clemson’s epic 51-45 double-overtime victory at Wake Forest too seriously one way or the other, or both. Any moderately experienced football enthusiast will do. Outlasting the Deacons doesn’t prove the Clemson offense is a a...
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-area high schools move up football games with Hurricane Ian looming

Charleston-area high schools are moving up their football games with effects from Hurricane Ian looming later in the week. Due to expected bad weather on Friday and Saturday, when a weakening Hurricane Ian could pass through the Palmetto State, many games will be played on Wednesday (Sept. 28) and Thursday (Sept. 29) as schools scramble to stay on a regular schedule.
CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Clemson escapes Wake Forest with a 51-45 double-overtime win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As a shootout with Wake Forest wore on, Clemson's coaches were desperate for a fix. They pulled the Tigers' safeties out of the box, exposing themselves to gashes on the ground. But as Demon Deacon quarterback Sam Hartman continued to drop passes over and past Clemson's corners, to the tune of 337 yards and six touchdowns, there was nothing else to do.
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

LTP Mount Pleasant to host ATP men's pro tennis event

LTP Mount Pleasant has been host in recent years to pro tennis tournaments featuring rising young talent on the women's WTA and ITF circuits, adding to Charleston's tennis reputation anchored by the long-running Credit One Charleston Open on Daniel Island, successor to the storied Family Circle Cup women's event. This...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

14 Lavington Road, Charleston, SC 29407

This beautiful home is situated on a large lot in sought after Ashley Hall Plantation. This established neighborhood is located extremely close to 526 making this property a quick drive to downtown local beaches shops and the great food Charleston has to offer. The downstairs boasts a beautiful living space with vaulted ceilings and an opening into the kitchen creating a natural flow throughout the ground story. There is also a formal dining room living room and office space and half bath on this floor. There are four generous sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The list price reflects the TLC and repairs needed. Seller is to make no repairs. Pre-Approval letters required for all showings.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How will Hurricane Ian impact weather in Charleston this week?

UPDATE | Ian strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane early Tuesday. This story is no longer being updated. Find the latest forecast and possible impacts here. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning, but forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say the storm will rapidly intensify […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Fourth SC CHEF’STORE location opens in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — A store that offers a warehouse-style shopping experience has opened its first Spartanburg location. US Foods opened a CHEF’STORE at 300 W. Blackstock Road with a culinary-themed ribbon cutting and business preview event on Sept. 23. The store will open to customers on Sept. 24 at 6 a.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Heavy rain and gusty winds likely in Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida

Ian was expected to become a major hurricane by the morning of Sept. 27 as it made landfall near Cuba on its path toward Florida's western coast. Ian rapidly transformed Sept. 26, going from a tropical storm all the way to a Category 2 hurricane. Forecasters predicted it would continue intensifying over the next 24 hours, striking western Cuba with wind speeds over 110 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
getnews.info

HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina lottery winner has plans to share the wealth

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she was merely accompanying a friend who was buying a lottery ticket when she ended up being the real winner on a scratch-off she decided to buy. The friend was going to the Garden Spot at 1913 Cedar Lane Road in...
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mexican restaurant opens first SC location in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — Downtown Spartanburg is set to get a new restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine and a variety of margaritas in early October. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will open its fifth restaurant in the former location of The Farmer’s Table on 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. There are other locations in Valdosta, Ga.; Crestview, Fla.; Victoria, Texas; and Belle Chasse, La.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer

GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
GREER, SC

