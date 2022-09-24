Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Clemson-Boston College will be a night game
CLEMSON — A week after facing N.C. State in primetime, Clemson will match up with Boston College under the lights, as well. The ACC announced the Oct. 8 matchup in Chestnut Hill, Mass., will be played either at 7:30 p.m. on ABC or 8 p.m. on ACC Network. A final decision on the time will be made after the games on Oct. 1.
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: Beware of overreaction on Clemson football coordinators
It doesn’t take a professional contrarian to see perils in taking No. 5 Clemson’s epic 51-45 double-overtime victory at Wake Forest too seriously one way or the other, or both. Any moderately experienced football enthusiast will do. Outlasting the Deacons doesn’t prove the Clemson offense is a a...
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area high schools move up football games with Hurricane Ian looming
Charleston-area high schools are moving up their football games with effects from Hurricane Ian looming later in the week. Due to expected bad weather on Friday and Saturday, when a weakening Hurricane Ian could pass through the Palmetto State, many games will be played on Wednesday (Sept. 28) and Thursday (Sept. 29) as schools scramble to stay on a regular schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Clemson escapes Wake Forest with a 51-45 double-overtime win
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As a shootout with Wake Forest wore on, Clemson's coaches were desperate for a fix. They pulled the Tigers' safeties out of the box, exposing themselves to gashes on the ground. But as Demon Deacon quarterback Sam Hartman continued to drop passes over and past Clemson's corners, to the tune of 337 yards and six touchdowns, there was nothing else to do.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
The Post and Courier
LTP Mount Pleasant to host ATP men's pro tennis event
LTP Mount Pleasant has been host in recent years to pro tennis tournaments featuring rising young talent on the women's WTA and ITF circuits, adding to Charleston's tennis reputation anchored by the long-running Credit One Charleston Open on Daniel Island, successor to the storied Family Circle Cup women's event. This...
The Post and Courier
Restaurant review: Gillie's Seafood's comforting fare is tightly rooted to the Lowcountry
JAMES ISLAND — Surprisingly few restaurants in Charleston serve pilau these days — or perloo, perlau or however you want to spell it. At Gillie’s Seafood, it's purloo, and it’s worth the drive to Folly Road to give it a try. Gillie’s version of the classic...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
14 Lavington Road, Charleston, SC 29407
This beautiful home is situated on a large lot in sought after Ashley Hall Plantation. This established neighborhood is located extremely close to 526 making this property a quick drive to downtown local beaches shops and the great food Charleston has to offer. The downstairs boasts a beautiful living space with vaulted ceilings and an opening into the kitchen creating a natural flow throughout the ground story. There is also a formal dining room living room and office space and half bath on this floor. There are four generous sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The list price reflects the TLC and repairs needed. Seller is to make no repairs. Pre-Approval letters required for all showings.
How will Hurricane Ian impact weather in Charleston this week?
UPDATE | Ian strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane early Tuesday. This story is no longer being updated. Find the latest forecast and possible impacts here. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning, but forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say the storm will rapidly intensify […]
The Post and Courier
Fourth SC CHEF’STORE location opens in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — A store that offers a warehouse-style shopping experience has opened its first Spartanburg location. US Foods opened a CHEF’STORE at 300 W. Blackstock Road with a culinary-themed ribbon cutting and business preview event on Sept. 23. The store will open to customers on Sept. 24 at 6 a.m.
The Post and Courier
Heavy rain and gusty winds likely in Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida
Ian was expected to become a major hurricane by the morning of Sept. 27 as it made landfall near Cuba on its path toward Florida's western coast. Ian rapidly transformed Sept. 26, going from a tropical storm all the way to a Category 2 hurricane. Forecasters predicted it would continue intensifying over the next 24 hours, striking western Cuba with wind speeds over 110 mph.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Developer seeks community input for potential project at the former Carolina Theater
The Carolina Theater inside the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg could see new life. Developers are considering creating an Esports arena for video game competitions inside the former theater.
getnews.info
HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App
Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
South Carolina lottery winner has plans to share the wealth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she was merely accompanying a friend who was buying a lottery ticket when she ended up being the real winner on a scratch-off she decided to buy. The friend was going to the Garden Spot at 1913 Cedar Lane Road in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
The Post and Courier
Mexican restaurant opens first SC location in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — Downtown Spartanburg is set to get a new restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine and a variety of margaritas in early October. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will open its fifth restaurant in the former location of The Farmer’s Table on 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. There are other locations in Valdosta, Ga.; Crestview, Fla.; Victoria, Texas; and Belle Chasse, La.
The Post and Courier
California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer
GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
Comments / 0