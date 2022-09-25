Read full article on original website
my40.tv
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
tribpapers.com
Kilgore Questions College and Patton Bike Lanes
Asheville – The Asheville City Council meeting was moving along at a good clip until Capital Projects Director Jade Dundas asked if there were any questions. He had mentioned that the city was working on over 35 projects with budgets of over $100,000, plus a lot of smaller projects and ongoing maintenance. He then proceeded to highlight four of the major projects. The first was the bike lanes for College Street and Patton Avenue, for which the city will begin accepting bids this month. Dundas explained that this initiative would reroute the streets to create loading zones and bike paths. He said back in April and May, public engagement in the design process had been extensive.
FOX Carolina
City of Greer officials make tourism announcement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
my40.tv
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
my40.tv
Cheese lovers gather for Carolina Mountain Cheese Fest, benefitting local cheese makers
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheese lovers gathered Sunday, Sept. 25 for the Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival. Attendees filled the Oak and Grist Distilling Company in Black Mountain to taste and buy local artisan cheeses, enjoy pairings, experience chef demonstrations and more. The festival aims to promote and raise...
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Fall Fun for the Whole Family at Strawberry Hill
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, Strawberry Hill Cooley Farms needs to be on your list. In fact, it should probably be on your bucket list every year. Strawberry Hill and Cooley Farms have been family owned and operated since 1947, and they truly understand and value families. With a cafe, ice cream shop, and produce stand of fresh pumpkins, jellies, jams, corn, and more, you’ll find plenty to satisfy your cravings. Plus, the hay ride and corn maze provide more than enough entertainment and memory-making for a couple of hours.
my40.tv
Volunteers from Western North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian's impact
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian moves closer to landfall, local volunteers are already planning to help those impacted. A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said the agency has been preparing for the storm for several days. WNC Executive Director Miriana Vimbela said, with as much as...
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
ourstate.com
The Asheville Bar That Launched 1,000 Restaurants
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Before...
my40.tv
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for missing teenager from Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for 16-year-old Jaylne Fox, a missing teenager from Asheville. Officers described Fox as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 110 pounds. They added that she usually wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair the last time she was last seen.
my40.tv
UNCA, Buncombe County to partner for active aging center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Older adults and their caregivers may soon have another place to go for help. The UNC Asheville Executive and Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees met Monday to discuss a community partnership program with Buncombe County. The committee approved a resolution to establish an active aging center on the university's campus.
my40.tv
Taking no chances after Fred, Haywood residents prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway should Hurricane Ian track toward Western North Carolina. People in Haywood County are taking extra precautions after large swaths of the area were devastated by flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last year. BearWaters Brewing Co. in Canton sustained...
my40.tv
Victim robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the River Arts District over the weekend. A victim told police he was robbed of his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint in the River Arts District late Saturday night. The department says police...
FOX Carolina
New track released for Hurricane Ian, latest timing for Upstate impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center released the latest track at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for Hurricane Ian. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the impacts and latest timing for the Upstate. Download the First Alert Weather app to stream the update, or watch here.
FOX Carolina
Road reopens after crews respond to gas leak in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews responded to a gas leak near the 800 block of Patton Avenue. Officials said the service gas line was hit by a construction crew working in the area. According to officials, the area of Patton Avenue near the...
North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
ourstate.com
Waynesville’s Wonderful Water
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. There’s...
Comments / 0