Asheville – The Asheville City Council meeting was moving along at a good clip until Capital Projects Director Jade Dundas asked if there were any questions. He had mentioned that the city was working on over 35 projects with budgets of over $100,000, plus a lot of smaller projects and ongoing maintenance. He then proceeded to highlight four of the major projects. The first was the bike lanes for College Street and Patton Avenue, for which the city will begin accepting bids this month. Dundas explained that this initiative would reroute the streets to create loading zones and bike paths. He said back in April and May, public engagement in the design process had been extensive.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO