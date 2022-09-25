Read full article on original website
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina-SC State football game moved to Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team will be playing under the lights on a weekday this week due to Hurricane Ian and its potential impact. On Tuesday, the school announced this week's game between South Carolina and SC State will be played on Thursday, September 29th at 7 pm.
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
Townsend runs away with Player of the Game award
CHAPIN, SC (WACH) -- It was one way traffic for much of the Sonic Friday Night Rivals matchup between A.C. Flora and Chapin. A lot of that had to do with the play of Flora running back Markel Townsend. The senior had 3 touchdowns on the night with 215 yards rushing. He also caught 3 passes for 30 yards.
President Roslyn Clark Artis, I.S. Leevy Johnson inducted into 2022 National Black Alumni
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. hosted its Annual Induction Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Each year, Alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are honored for their significant contributions to their respective institution. This...
Joe Cunningham accepts South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor's Race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Joe Cunningham announced Tuesday that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association. At a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina's education system. “It’s past time for South Carolina to have an education governor,” Cunningham...
Prisma Health to offer free flu shot clinics in October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In October, Prisma Health will launch its annual Midlands and Upstate community flu vaccination campaign as part of its system-wide effort to offer protection from the highly contagious virus. Midlands’ flu shot clinic locations:. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Lower Richland High School...
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
City of Orangeburg, Claflin University announces new forensic lab
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg leaders have announced a new fully accredited forensic science lab in partnership with Claflin University. The new lab will serve as both a research lab for students studying Biotechnology and Criminal Justice, and also as a functioning lab for the city and for the region, officials said.
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A grocery shopper in Columbia won $300,000 on Saturday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Publix Super Market at 4611 Hardscrabble Rd. in Columbia. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, September 24, for a prize of...
Week ahead starts off sunny, plenty of rain lining up later on
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Sunny skies stick around to start off the work week!. We keep that stretch going for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the 80s. Heading into the middle of this upcoming week, clouds start to push in. Rain quickly follows behind, building mostly for Friday. Our...
Crash on I-77 near Blythewood turns fatal, officials said
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials have released details on a fatal crash on I-77 Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. Officials say the incident took place on I -77 Northbound around the 24 mile marker, which is 5 miles south of Blythewood. The incident occurred...
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
Accident on I-77 kills one person
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Wanted woman arrested in La. for Union Co. murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
Additional arrests follow largest dogfighting ring bust in the state, 305 dogs rescued
COLUMBIA, SC — It is thought to be the largest dogfighting ring ever in South Carolina. Over the weekend, federal agents and SLED arresting 21 people they say are involved in the abuse of hundreds of dogs. The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are both...
One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is announcing that one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound at exit 24. The collision occurred on Sept. 26 around 4:28 p.m., 5 miles south of Blythewood. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, A 2020 Honda SUV...
One dead, one wounded in Lexington County highway shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man was killed while riding in a car with his brother on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, according to Lexington County officials. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds on the scene. Peak's...
