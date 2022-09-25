ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

South Carolina-SC State football game moved to Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team will be playing under the lights on a weekday this week due to Hurricane Ian and its potential impact. On Tuesday, the school announced this week's game between South Carolina and SC State will be played on Thursday, September 29th at 7 pm.
wach.com

S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
wach.com

Townsend runs away with Player of the Game award

CHAPIN, SC (WACH) -- It was one way traffic for much of the Sonic Friday Night Rivals matchup between A.C. Flora and Chapin. A lot of that had to do with the play of Flora running back Markel Townsend. The senior had 3 touchdowns on the night with 215 yards rushing. He also caught 3 passes for 30 yards.
wach.com

Prisma Health to offer free flu shot clinics in October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In October, Prisma Health will launch its annual Midlands and Upstate community flu vaccination campaign as part of its system-wide effort to offer protection from the highly contagious virus. Midlands’ flu shot clinic locations:. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Lower Richland High School...
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
wach.com

City of Orangeburg, Claflin University announces new forensic lab

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg leaders have announced a new fully accredited forensic science lab in partnership with Claflin University. The new lab will serve as both a research lab for students studying Biotechnology and Criminal Justice, and also as a functioning lab for the city and for the region, officials said.
wach.com

$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A grocery shopper in Columbia won $300,000 on Saturday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Publix Super Market at 4611 Hardscrabble Rd. in Columbia. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, September 24, for a prize of...
wach.com

Week ahead starts off sunny, plenty of rain lining up later on

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Sunny skies stick around to start off the work week!. We keep that stretch going for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the 80s. Heading into the middle of this upcoming week, clouds start to push in. Rain quickly follows behind, building mostly for Friday. Our...
wach.com

Crash on I-77 near Blythewood turns fatal, officials said

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials have released details on a fatal crash on I-77 Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. Officials say the incident took place on I -77 Northbound around the 24 mile marker, which is 5 miles south of Blythewood. The incident occurred...
News19 WLTX

Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
WBTW News13

First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
wach.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is announcing that one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound at exit 24. The collision occurred on Sept. 26 around 4:28 p.m., 5 miles south of Blythewood. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, A 2020 Honda SUV...
wach.com

One dead, one wounded in Lexington County highway shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man was killed while riding in a car with his brother on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, according to Lexington County officials. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds on the scene. Peak's...
