spectrumnews1.com
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 605 freeway in Cerritos area
CERRITOS (CNS) — A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
foxla.com
Arrest made 1 year after woman's body found near freeway in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - About one year after a woman was found dead near a freeway in Ventura County, authorities announced they have made an arrest. Back on September 24, 2021, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call from an Olive Street on-ramp on State Route 33. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Kelsey Dillon, of Thousands Oaks. Over the course of the investigation, investigators ultimately ruled Dillon's death as a homicide.
Santa Clarita Radio
“Lisa” Brush Fire Breaks Out In Castaic Near Freeway
A small brush fire, dubbed the Lisa Fire, broke out near the 5 Freeway in Castaic on Tuesday evening, affecting traffic. The fire, named the Lisa Fire, was reported on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs.
Woman found fatally shot inside car that crashed into hydrant outside South LA fire station
A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a hydrant outside a fire station in South Los Angeles, prompting an investigation.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Quartz Hill
An 18-year-old man was fatally struck while walking in lanes of traffic in Quartz Hill, police announced Monday.
Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia
A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision on I-5 slows down morning traffic
A two-vehicle collision slowed down traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of Lyons Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. Information...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman found huffing aerosol can after crash
A woman was arrested after she crashed her vehicle and was reportedly seen huffing an aerosol can as deputies approached the scene on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. The collision was reported near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus. “Upon arrival, deputies observed...
KEYT
CHP arrests Ventura woman for murder
VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a 40-year-old Ventura woman for the murder of Kelsey Ann Dillon from Thousand Oaks, according to CHP. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 last September. Following an extensive investigation with...
Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car
A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
CBS News
One dead, one killed in Irvine 5 Freeway crash that set semi-truck ablaze
One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics...
foxla.com
Mom of 3 shot and killed while sitting in SUV in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a mother of three was fatally shot in an SUV, as she was returning home from dinner with relatives Monday night. The victim, identified by family as 30-year-old Brianna Bailey, was in an SUV with two other...
theavtimes.com
Woman found dead in Lancaster was a probation officer; investigation continues [UPDATED: Victim ID’d]
LANCASTER – A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home Sunday morning was a Los Angeles County probation officer, according to authorities, and the investigation into the killing continues. The incident was reported around 12:05 a .m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the 45500 block of Barrymore...
CA slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.
Help sought finding ‘critical missing’ 12-year-old from Sun Valley
Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a “critical missing” 12-year-old girl last seen in Sun Valley. Daisy Marie Torres hasn’t been seen or heard from since 6:30 a.m. Monday when she was on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Torres was described as a Hispanic […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop
A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car. The post Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
