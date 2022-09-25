Read full article on original website
MAN DIES AFTER JUMPING OFF OVERPASS IN LA MESA
September 25, 2022 (La Mesa) – A man jumped to his death this afternoon off of State Route 125 onto Interstate 8 east in La Mesa, the California Highway Patrol reports. The man, who was in his 40s, was seen exiting his vehicle and climbing onto the railing, seated near the edge with his feet dangling off at 12:36 p.m.
apartment fire La Mesa
September 27, 2022 (La Mesa) - A fire at Spring Hills Apartments, 4341 Spring Street in La Mesa, last night has displaced around 30 residents due to fire or water damage. Fortunately, due to a swift and strong responses by firefighters, most of the building was saved from burning. Error...
SAN DIEGO GOP CONFLICTED ON ABORTION? THREE IN RAMONA EVIDENCE A WIDE SPLIT
Photo: Sheriff’s candidate John Hemmerling won’t take a public stand on Proposition 1 regarding abortion rights. Photo by Ken Stone. September 27, 2022 (Ramona) - The San Diego County Republican Party and the state GOP agree: Voters should reject Proposition 1, which would make abortion a constitutional right in California.
MAGNOLIA THEATER MEETS FINANCIAL GOALS IN THIRD YEAR OF OPERATION DESPITE COVID SHUTDOWNS
September 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s City Council received some upbeat news in a report on the financial performance of The Magnolia (formerly known as the East County Performing Arts Center). In a presentation during today’s Council hearing, representatives of the Magnolia confirmed that the theater has exceeded projections and attained profitability in its third year – despite mandated shutdowns in 2020 and part of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Diego County homeless motel vouchers
September 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a warning letter to El Cajon’s Mayor and City Council on Sept. 23 demanding that the city rescind warning notices sent to hotels housing homeless individuals under the County of San Diego’s voucher program. Bonta letters calls the County’s program “unquestionably legal” and claims the city’s notices constitute unlawful discrimination under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, which prohibits housing discrimination based on income source.
Lakeside Fire Open House
September 25, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Yesterday, the Lakeside Fire Protection District held its annual Open House at Station 2. The event had not been held for several years due to COVID-19. It is always a large family event with kids and their parents. This year featured the REACH helicopter, the...
ALLEY CAT ART WALK RETURNS AFTER PANDEMIC, WITH CHANGES
September 25, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The Alley Cat Art Walk was held on Friday, September 16, in El Cajon’s Arts District and featured many artists who represented East County in all its diversity. This art show is a family friendly free community event that has been running for...
JENNIFER MENDOZA, CANDIDATE FOR LEMON GROVE CITY COUNCIL: CONTINUITY, POSITIVITY IMPORTANT AT THIS TIME
September 26, 2022 (Lemon Grove) — “I’ve always felt that if you want to make a difference, you need to get involved,” said Jennifer Mendoza, a Lemon Grove City Councilmember currently serving her second four-year term. “You don’t just sit back and complain, and wait for other people to do things the way you want them to do it — you need to get involved.”
