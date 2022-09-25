ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN DIES AFTER JUMPING OFF OVERPASS IN LA MESA

September 25, 2022 (La Mesa) – A man jumped to his death this afternoon off of State Route 125 onto Interstate 8 east in La Mesa, the California Highway Patrol reports. The man, who was in his 40s, was seen exiting his vehicle and climbing onto the railing, seated near the edge with his feet dangling off at 12:36 p.m.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

apartment fire La Mesa

September 27, 2022 (La Mesa) - A fire at Spring Hills Apartments, 4341 Spring Street in La Mesa, last night has displaced around 30 residents due to fire or water damage. Fortunately, due to a swift and strong responses by firefighters, most of the building was saved from burning. Error...
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MAGNOLIA THEATER MEETS FINANCIAL GOALS IN THIRD YEAR OF OPERATION DESPITE COVID SHUTDOWNS

September 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s City Council received some upbeat news in a report on the financial performance of The Magnolia (formerly known as the East County Performing Arts Center). In a presentation during today’s Council hearing, representatives of the Magnolia confirmed that the theater has exceeded projections and attained profitability in its third year – despite mandated shutdowns in 2020 and part of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
California College Sports
Toledo, OH
Football
Local
California Sports
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego County homeless motel vouchers

September 27, 2022 (El Cajon) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a warning letter to El Cajon’s Mayor and City Council on Sept. 23 demanding that the city rescind warning notices sent to hotels housing homeless individuals under the County of San Diego’s voucher program. Bonta letters calls the County’s program “unquestionably legal” and claims the city’s notices constitute unlawful discrimination under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, which prohibits housing discrimination based on income source.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Lakeside Fire Open House

September 25, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Yesterday, the Lakeside Fire Protection District held its annual Open House at Station 2. The event had not been held for several years due to COVID-19. It is always a large family event with kids and their parents. This year featured the REACH helicopter, the...
LAKESIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALLEY CAT ART WALK RETURNS AFTER PANDEMIC, WITH CHANGES

September 25, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The Alley Cat Art Walk was held on Friday, September 16, in El Cajon’s Arts District and featured many artists who represented East County in all its diversity. This art show is a family friendly free community event that has been running for...
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

JENNIFER MENDOZA, CANDIDATE FOR LEMON GROVE CITY COUNCIL: CONTINUITY, POSITIVITY IMPORTANT AT THIS TIME

September 26, 2022 (Lemon Grove) — “I’ve always felt that if you want to make a difference, you need to get involved,” said Jennifer Mendoza, a Lemon Grove City Councilmember currently serving her second four-year term. “You don’t just sit back and complain, and wait for other people to do things the way you want them to do it — you need to get involved.”
LEMON GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Sdsu#American Football#College Football#Aztecs
eastcountymagazine.org

LAKESIDE FIRE SEEKS VOLUNTEERS AT FIRST OPEN HOUSE SINCE COVID

September 25, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Yesterday, the Lakeside Fire Protection District held its annual Open House at Station 2. The event had not been held for several years due to COVID-19. It is always a large family event with kids and their parents. This year featured the REACH helicopter, the...
LAKESIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy