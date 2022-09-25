Kansas City, Kan. (09/25/2022) – After seven consecutive matches with at least one goal, the Washington Spirit was shut out as it lost 3-0 to the Kansas City Current. It was a flurry of attacking opportunities in the first half of the match. In the seventh minute, Bayley Feist struck a shot from distance into the top right corner, forcing a save onto the post from Current goalkeeper Adrianna Franch. As the ball came off the post, the Current broke onto a counter attack. Kizer found herself in a one-on-one starting at midfield but was stopped by a last-minute recovery run from Sam Staab. In the following minute, the Current was awarded a free kick just outside the box. As the ball was struck and bounced around the box, Aubrey Kingsbury was called upon to make a one-on-one save to keep the game even.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO