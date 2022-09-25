Read full article on original website
Fire damages kielbasa shop in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, Pa. — A fire damaged a kielbasa shop early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. The flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. at Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi along East Union Street in Nanticoke. According to the owner of the shop, his son was cooking kielbasa for the Bloomsburg Fair,...
Fall festival in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — The Duryea Betterment Committee hosted their annual fall fest at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea. There was something for everyone, with over 20 food and craft vendors across the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area and special activities for kids. Making the most of the first fall...
Kicking off the Tour De Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Biking to overcome substance abuse, the Tour De Scranton took place in the Electric City Sunday. The charity bike ride raises money to support individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Riders began at Scranton High School and took different routes around the city. The bike ride...
Road renamed for state lawmaker in Luzerne County
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Dozens gathered on Main Street in Shickshinny on Tuesday to memorialize the honorable George C. Hasay. Hasay served the 117th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 34 years. "At that time he was first elected to the House in 1972, and he was only...
Scranton hosts Allied Services 5K and All-Abilities Walk
SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners of all ages crowd the starting line in the Scranton Veterans Memorial Park for the Team Allied Services 5k & All-Abilities Walk. While running isn't her favorite thing to do, Jen Ducharme from Kingston participates in events like this and runs the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for Allied Services.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
Work progressing on Monroe County Courthouse expansion
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a makeover Monroe County officials have been dreaming about for over a decade, and now construction to expand the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg is finally taking shape. "We purchased the PNC Bank building that was here on this site, and we had to demolish...
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
'Deja New' - Life skills class opens store in Susquehanna County
KINGSLEY, Pa. — "Deja New at the View" is the newest way to shop at the Mountain View School District in Susquehanna County. "Deja vu, it's like they have the shirt that is not new to them, but it is new to us," explained seventh grader Genevieve Heil. The...
Get your flu shots at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — When you come to the Bloomsburg Fair, you plan to have an enjoyable day. That usually does not include stopping in to see the Geisinger EMS team. But medical issues sometimes happen. The Geisinger EMS crew has three locations on the fairgrounds, including a new one...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
Highway dedicated to fallen firefighter in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It was an afternoon of remembrance in Wyoming County on Monday, as dozens of firefighters and family members honored the life of Edward Nulton. "We remember his smile, his character, and he was quite a character," said Reverend Val Rommel. In 2018, the firefighter was...
Bird flu detected in geese in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There aren't many signs of geese at the Griffin Reservoir near Clarks Summit. This, after the Pennsylvania Game Commission, reported more than 30 Canada geese were found sick or dead recently at the reservoir in Lackawanna County, infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.
Wyoming County to get its first state park
Wyoming County is getting its first start park. The Howland Preserve located in Tunkhannock will be added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. It's an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve on the Vosburg Neck and has been protected under the stewardship of the North Branch Land Trust. It was...
Woman killed in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a woman is dead after a crash near Tannersville. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road just off Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. A vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Officials say 73-year-old Nancy Bocchini...
Fire damages home in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A double-block home in Schuylkill County was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. along Arlington Street in Tamaqua. Officials say the fire started on one side of the home, and the other side of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
AWSOM Pet Of The Week- Ivy
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is an Alaskan Malamute named Ivy. STROUDSBURG, PA | Ivy is a 4-year-old adult female Alaskan Malamute. She has been at the shelter since early July. She is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Ivy has no bite history, has been spayed, and is up to date with her shots. She is currently available for adoption at the Stroudsburgs Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM). Ivy is ready to move into her new home. She can become part of your family today for a $250 adoption fee. WATCH VIDEO.
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
