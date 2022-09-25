One dead in Richmond crash between SUV and motorcycle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Richmond that left one person dead on Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:13 p.m. on Sept. 24, officers were called to the intersection of East 35th Street and East Broad Rock Road for a reported crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Officers said the motorcyclist, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the SUV was traveling east in the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road and attempting to turn north onto the 700 block of East 35th Street, when the motorcyclist, who was going west in the 3400 block of East Broad Rock Road, crashed into the SUV.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the motorcyclist, police said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at 804-510-4200 , or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app . Those who send tips using either method may remain anonymous.

