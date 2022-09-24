ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

emueagles.com

Football Has a Date With UMass for Homecoming

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team will conclude its 2022 non-conference slate when the Eagles play host to the University of Massachusetts Saturday, Oct.1, inside Rynearson Stadium. The cornerstone event of the University's 101st Homecoming Week will kick off at 2 p.m. at "The Factory".
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Soccer Drops Road Contest at Ball State, 5-0

MUNCIE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a 5-0 decision at Ball State University Sunday, Sept. 25, in a match played in Muncie, Ind. The Eagles (1-5-3, 0-1-1 MAC) were held to just five shots on the day as the host Cardinals (2-3-4, 1-0-1) netted five goals on 19 attempts.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Dearforff Paces EMU In Round 1 at Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Round one of the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate took place on Monday, Sept. 26, at par 72, 7,128-yard American Dunes Golf Club. Florida State sits at the top of the team leaderboard, recording a 287 (-1) on a brisk Monday a few hundred yards from the east shore of Lake Michigan. Liberty, Oregon State, Illinois, Arizona, Clemson, Kansas, Michigan State, and Grand Valley State are all within 10 strokes of FSU for the team lead. A total of 11 players from eight schools shot under par.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
emueagles.com

Roof Adds Casey Wila to Baseball Staff

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University baseball program and Head Coach Eric Roof announce the addition of Volunteer Assistant Coach Casey Wila to the coaching staff Monday, Sept. 26. "I am really excited to add Casey to our program and staff," Roof said. "His background speaks for...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Men's Golf Preps for Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team is back in the state of Michigan for the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate, Sept. 26-28, at the par-72, 7,128-yard American Dunes Golf Club. The three-day event is being hosted by the Golf Coaches Association of America, Michigan State University, and the Folds of Honor Foundation with proceeds benefiting the Folds of Honor and the GCAA Presidential Scholarship Fund.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Celebrates Homecoming Week from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University will commemorate Homecoming with a variety of exciting in-person events as part of its weeklong "Where It All Started" celebration from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. "Every year, Homecoming celebrates the most spirited week on EMU's campus with so many fun ways...
YPSILANTI, MI
News 4 Buffalo

Former Buffalo Sabre arraigned on criminal contempt charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabre Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney is facing a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection. McKegney is accused of making several phone calls and sending emails between April 2, 2022, and April 8, 2022, violating a  March 25 order of protection issued by an Erie County […]
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
wnypapers.com

Intandem holds annual Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament

One hundred golfers participated in Intandem’s first Joe Cecconi Sr. Golf Tournament Monday, Sept. 12, at Niagara Frontier Golf Club. More than $30,000 was raised at the event. The tournament honors Cecconi, whom the organization said “is not only a longtime friend and supporter, but he played an integral...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
emueagles.com

Former Soccer Keeper Playing in UEFA Champions League

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Former Eastern Michigan University soccer player Kaylin Williams (2015-18) is continuing to impress in her professional career as the four-year Eagle goalkeeper recently signed a professional contract to join K.F.F. Vllaznia (Albania). Williams most recently played for the Kansas City Courage in the United Women's Soccer league.
YPSILANTI, MI
News 4 Buffalo

Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Papa John’s joins The Grid

When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show

One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
BUFFALO, NY

