Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
KCCI.com
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
No injuries reported in early morning east side Des Moines fire
DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced 10 people early Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of East 9th Street, across from Union Park. The call came in around 3:00 a.m., said Ahman Douglass with the […]
Iowa dad accused of punching wife, hitting son with broom after he dropped cat food
ANKENY, Iowa (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly punched his wife and then hit his son with a broom because the boy spilled cat food. Polk County Jail records show Sean Geary Johnson was booked on charges of child endangerment causing serious bodily injury, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Johnston company ready to help victims in path of Hurricane Ian
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Johnston company is preparing to respond to Hurricane Ian. Athena GTX makes wireless patient monitors that allow doctors and EMTs to monitor a person's vital signs almost anywhere. The monitors are extremely helpful in emergencies or mass casualty situations. Twelve buses outfitted with the monitors...
KCCI.com
Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Iowa Teen Appeals Court Order To Pay $150K Restitution To Man’s Family
(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa teen is appealing a court order to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to the family of the man she killed. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis says Zachary Brooks raped and trafficked her before he was killed. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than 560-thousand dollars for the teenager. KCRG/TV reports that Lewis’ attorneys argue the restitution for Brooks’ family is an “illegal sentence.” Lewis has pleaded guilty to charges she killed Brooks two years ago in Des Moines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Some lanes of Fleur Drive to be temporarily reduced to one lane
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting today, lanes of Fleur Drive between Bell Avenue and Willowmere Drive will be reduced to one lane. That's just south of Gray's Lake Park. It will stay that way until Friday as Des Moines Water Works installs a utility line.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living worker faces murder charge in freezing death
An assisted living worker accused of failing to protect a resident from freezing to death faces a second-degree murder charge and up to 50 years in prison if convicted. Lynne Harriet Stewart froze to death in January outside Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living community in Bondurant, IA, after leaving the facility in weather that dipped below zero, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Despite a door and facility alarms both triggering alerts throughout the night, a worker assigned to Stewart did not check on her.
KCCI.com
Bondurant picks new day for trick-or-treating
BONDURANT, Iowa — Bondurant is saying "boo" to the traditional Beggar's Night. The city decided earlier this year to hold trick-or-treating the last Saturday in October, regardless of the date. Beggar's Night in the Metro is traditionally celebrated Oct. 30. "Last year, Beggar's Night just happened to fall on...
KCCI.com
Police identify suspect in two break-ins at the Great Ape Initiative
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police have identified a suspect in twobreak-ins at the Great Ape Initiative. Police have issued burglary and theft warrants for Chad Cooney. They say tools and other scientific equipment were stolen. The facility is the world's only research center dedicated to studying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weareiowa.com
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
KCCI.com
Interstate 80 overnight closures announced
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A heads up to overnight drivers in West Des Moines. All eastbound lanes and one lane of westbound I-80 are set to close overnight Monday night. The closure will be between Grand Prairie Parkway and Jordan Creek Parkway, lasting from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Where to Get the Best Cookies in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
The website Love Food recently put together a list of the 'Tastiest Cookie in Every U.S. State," and after looking through the photos, I've never wanted a cookie so bad in my life!. The photo above is a chocolate chip cookie from a place called Scenic Route Bakery in Des...
Comments / 0