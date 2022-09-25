Read full article on original website
Alabama vs. Arkansas college football preview, prediction
Alabama vs. Arkansas college football preview, prediction for Week 5Looking ahead to the matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks in the SEC West How to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Related: College football ...
Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina023—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Goncalves, TB (Hooking), 5:23; Jarvis, CAR (Hooking), 12:54. Second Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Kotkaniemi, Coghlan), 11:50 (pp). 2, Carolina, Stastny 1 (Coghlan, Kotkaniemi), 15:46 (pp). Penalties_Pederson, CAR (Holding), 3:57; Namestnikov, TB (High Sticking), 9:56; Foote, TB (Cross Checking), 14:22. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1, 4:57. 4,...
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Judge, New York, .314; Arraez, Minnesota, .313; Bogaerts, Boston, .310; Giménez, Cleveland, .305; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .304; J.Abreu, Chicago, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Altuve, Houston, .298. RUNS_Judge, New York, 128; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette,...
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Pittsburgh110—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 1 (Pettersson), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 15:42 (pp). Penalties_Maatta, DET (Slashing), 4:41; Viro, DET (Holding), 9:13; Berggren, DET (Holding), 13:14; Crosby, PIT (Cross Checking), 14:11. Second Period_3, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Rasmussen), 0:23. 4, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Czarnik, Berggren), 5:01. 5, Detroit,...
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
Houston 10, Arizona 2
A-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th. E_Peña (18). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs_Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini.
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR_Wallner (2). Lynn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller. T_2:38. A_23,647 (38,544).
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Colorado110—2 First Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp). Penalties_Englund, COL (Roughing), 5:34; Dewar, MIN (Cross Checking), 8:10; Sedlak, COL (Interference), 14:41; Kaut, COL (Boarding), 16:19; Petan, MIN (Interference), 16:34. Second Period_4, Colorado,...
Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo110—2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Biro 1 (Lyubushkin, Rousek), 8:24. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 14:42. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Buffalo, Biro 2 (Jokiharju, Tuch), 8:57. Penalties_Frost, PHI (Cross Checking), 13:37; Skinner, BUF (Hooking), 17:46. Third Period_None. Penalties_Roussel, PHI (High Sticking), 1:24; Cederqvist, BUF (Cross Checking), 3:16; Girgensons, BUF...
