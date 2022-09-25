Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10 behind stout defense

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Iowa Hawkeyes won their first Big Ten game of the season 27-10 over Rutgers. The Iowa ‘D’ stepped up again, what’s new.

Cooper DeJean had a pick 6 in the 1st Q, then Kaevon Merriweather added a fumble recovery return for a TD in the 2nd Q.

Spencer Petras threw for 148 yards while the Iowa running game looked better, rushing for 129 yards.

Iowa is back home next week to take on 4th ranked Michigan from Kinnick Stadium.

