ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10 behind stout defense

By John Sears
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXkvl_0i9GCp1I00

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Iowa Hawkeyes won their first Big Ten game of the season 27-10 over Rutgers. The Iowa ‘D’ stepped up again, what’s new.

Cooper DeJean had a pick 6 in the 1st Q, then Kaevon Merriweather added a fumble recovery return for a TD in the 2nd Q.

Spencer Petras threw for 148 yards while the Iowa running game looked better, rushing for 129 yards.

Iowa is back home next week to take on 4th ranked Michigan from Kinnick Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Team Coverage Tuesday: Iowa vs Michigan; ISU at KU

In this week’s Team Coverage Tuesday report, John Sears reports from Iowa City on the Hawkeyes attempt to beat another top five team at Kinnick Stadium, while in Ames, the Cyclones know they’re about to play a different Kansas team than the one they saw last year. photo: AP
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
WHO 13

Police arrest mother of toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication

UPDATE: Davenport Police have arrested the mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. In a Facebook post, Davenport Police announced Friday that 25-year-old Malea Wilson has been arrested. Scott County Jail records show she was booked into the jail at 2:40 p.m. Friday. She is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy