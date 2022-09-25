ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

Portage man sprayed with hot oil in Saukville industrial accident, flown to area hospital

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Portage man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after an accident at Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old man was transferring heated oil --used in the production of asphalt-- from a tanker truck to a holding tank, when a failure occurred and the victim was sprayed with oil.
SAUKVILLE, WI
