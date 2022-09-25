Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Portage man sprayed with hot oil in Saukville industrial accident, flown to area hospital
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Portage man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after an accident at Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old man was transferring heated oil --used in the production of asphalt-- from a tanker truck to a holding tank, when a failure occurred and the victim was sprayed with oil.
CBS 58
'We don't want it to be a secret anymore': UWM at Waukesha Field Station is a hidden treasure
OCCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nestled away in quiet Lake Country, the UWM at Waukesha Field Station acts as a nature sanctuary for students and community members alike. Open to the public with 3.5-miles of hiking trails, a historic kiln, an over 200-year-old oak tree and so much more, those in charge of the field station hope the public will take notice.
CBS 58
One event aims to offer an 'unlocked' peek at Waukesha, another tours food and drink favorites
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One upcoming event plans to serve as an all-access pass to some of the most important buildings in the city, unlocking the secrets of Wisconsin's city of Waukesha. Another event will offer a more-traditional look at the Waukesha's food and drink offerings. Waukesha Unlocked is taking...
CBS 58
Waukesha Christmas parade survivors 'mentally prepare' for trial amid developments in suspect's case
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack are navigating recent developments in the suspect's court case as they "mentally prepare" for a long month ahead. The suspect, Darrell Brooks, is scheduled to stand trial beginning one week from Monday on Oct. 3. There's been a...
CBS 58
'It's quite the mess': As storm victims begin cleanup efforts, BBB warns to watch out for scams
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lynn Dwight spends a lot of her time sitting outside on her backyard patio in Waukesha. Now, her time is going to be spent cleaning up the damage caused by Sunday night's storms. "It's quite the mess," Dwight said. "Gutters are gone. The soffit is...
CBS 58
Growing concerns about day care safety after recent allegations of abuse in Waukesha County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In the last month, two Waukesha County daycare teachers have been arrested for alleged child abuse. It's raising concerns for parents in Milwaukee who say abuse at any facility in unacceptable. For parents with concerns, there are some warning signs. The Wisconsin Dept. of Children and...
