OCCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nestled away in quiet Lake Country, the UWM at Waukesha Field Station acts as a nature sanctuary for students and community members alike. Open to the public with 3.5-miles of hiking trails, a historic kiln, an over 200-year-old oak tree and so much more, those in charge of the field station hope the public will take notice.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO